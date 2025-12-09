Mets' David Stearns under fire after Edwin Diaz Dodgers contract reveal

On December 9, news broke that former New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz had signed a three-year, $69 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency. This ends Diaz's tenure with the Mets, which included him winning the 2022 and 2025 NL Reliever of the Year Awards and being a stalwart in the back end of New York's bullpen.

While the Mets have Devin Williams on their roster and could still be in play for Robert Suarez, this is a crucial blow for New York, given how beloved Diaz was on the roster and how crucial he has been to the team's success. And the years and amount he joined the two-time defending World Series champions adds insult to injury, given previous reports about his free agency negotiations with the Mets' front office.

In a November 23 article, The Athletic's Mets insider Will Sammon conveyed that a "sticking point" in contract talks between Diaz and the Mets was that Diaz desired a five-year deal, while the Mets wanted to give him a deal that was closer to three years.

Jun 12, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) reacts after getting the final out of the game against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

David Stearns Gets Called Out After Edwin Diaz Dodgers Signing

However, the fact that Diaz signed with the Dodgers for three years shows that contract length wasn't the issue.

It was later reported by Joel Sherman of The New York Post that the Mets offered three-years, $66 million with deferred money to Diaz. The Mets also indicated that there was room to go higher financially. Diaz instead chose the Dodgers, which has naturally upset fans.

Source: Mets expressed that there was wiggle room to go higher, but Diaz went to the Dodgers,. https://t.co/IgKYa8RtZV — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) December 9, 2025

This has made Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns a top topic of discussion in the wake of Diaz's deal, as fans are showing their frustration on social media.

"The Mets were fine signing Devin Williams for 3 years, $51M but could not give the best closer in baseball 3 years for $69M.



"Just an awful job here by Stearns and company. No other way around it," @JakeBrownLive wrote.

"It is officially time to have a conversation about David Stearns.



"Regardless of the contract, letting Edwin Díaz leave – to the Dodgers, no less – is an absolute DISASTER for the New York Mets," added @richmacleod.

@MetsFanJason added a photo comparing Diaz and Devin Williams' respective contracts with the caption, "Fire David Stearns."

"What’s the point of Steve Cohen if Stearns doesn’t spend his $. What a joke #Mets," added @AndrewLiv.

"Three years, $69 million. That was the price that the Mets let Edwin Diaz walk for. The guy who is currently third all-time in saves for the Mets. David Stearns is an actual FRAUD," wrote the @SleeperMets account.

"David Stearns letting Edwin Diaz go is CRIMINAL! Absolutely disgusting. Had a chance to build a back end of your pen for the ages and let him walk to the WS Champs. What a joke," added @CliffycLGM.

David Stearns letting Edwin Diaz go is CRIMINAL! Absolutely disgusting. Had a chance to build a back end of your pen for the ages and let him walk to the WS Champs. What a joke. https://t.co/D0xEgE3jGz — Sotosmets (@CliffycLGM) December 9, 2025

"David Stearns is the worst GM ever," wrote Frank Fleming (@NjTank99) of Barstool Sports.

"If you thought fans didn't like David Stearns before... my goodness...," @just_mets after MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reported that the Mets will likely proceed with Devin Williams as their closer in the wake of Diaz's signing.

"David Stearns is on thin ice.



"I just don’t understand how you manage to NOT bring back the best closer in baseball," wrote @metsbatflip1.

"David Stearns needs to be relieved of his duties. Let’s let the chance to be a dominant back end of the bullpen slip and the best closer in the game to the WS CHAMPS. Disgusting," said @CliffycLGM.

David Stearns needs to be relieved of his duties. Let’s let the chance to be a dominant back end of the bullpen slip and the best closer in the game to the WS CHAMPS. Disgusting. — Sotosmets (@CliffycLGM) December 9, 2025

Stearns and the rest of the Mets' brass will need to make a big splash very soon to help the fan base move on from losing Diaz.

