Making sense of the Mets’ signing of Jorge Polanco

After losing both Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo this offseason, the New York Mets have added some power back to the lineup.

On Saturday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reported the Mets agreed to a two-year, $40 million deal with infielder Jorge Polanco. The deal is pending a physical.

Jorge Polanco and the New York Mets are in agreement on a deal, league sources tell The Athletic. — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) December 13, 2025

Polanco, 32, played in 138 games for the Seattle Mariners last season, primarily appearing at designated hitter, second base, and third base. He had his best offensive year since 2021, batting .265/.326/.495 (.821 OPS) with 26 home runs and 78 RBIs.

The veteran switch-hitter also came up clutch multiple times during the 2025 postseason. Polanco homered off Tarik Skubal to help the Mariners win Game 2 of the ALDS, then delivered the walk-off hit in the 15th inning of Game 5 to send Seattle to the ALCS. He also drove in two runs in ALCS Game 1 and hit a go-ahead three-run homer in Game 2.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Mets plan to play Polanco around the diamond but mainly at first base and designated hitter. The 12-year veteran has logged zero innings at first base during his major league career, but with Marcus Semien at second base, Francisco Lindor at shortstop, and several options at third base, it was seemingly his best fit for an everyday role.

For a team prioritizing defense, the decision to turn to an inexperienced first baseman is interesting. However, as Sammon noted Saturday, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns has done this before. While working in Milwaukee, Stearns shifted Keston Hiura to first base after signing Gold Glove second baseman Kolten Wong. Sammon added that evaluators believe Polanco could succeed at the position because of his athleticism.

Over his 12-year career, Polanco has logged a total of 0 innings at first base. David Stearns has done this in the past. For example, while in Milwaukee and after signing Gold Glove second baseman Kolten Wong, he moved Keston Hiura to first base. https://t.co/9njoDTCeEG — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) December 13, 2025

Few power-hitting first basemen remained available after Alonso came off the market. Ryan O’Hearn (career-high 17 home runs in 2025) and 38-year-old Paul Goldschmidt (10 home runs in 2025) were among the best free-agent options. Another possibility was Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami, who won the NPB Triple Crown with 56 home runs in 2022, though questions remain about how his high swing-and-miss rates will translate to MLB.

