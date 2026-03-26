Francisco Alvarez Reminded Mets Fans Why They Love Him

For the new-look New York Mets lineup, Opening Day was a dream start to the 2026 season. And for Francisco Alvarez in particular, it was a showcase of his ability to be a real difference maker for the team, both offensively and defensively.

Following an offseason in which he underwent surgery on his right thumb and a Spring Training in which he battled back tightness as recently as last Thursday, the Venezuelan catcher was primed and ready to leave his mark in the Mets season opener.

Ninth in the Mets order, Alvarez was the final batter that Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes faced today. He reached base after getting plunked with the reigning NL Cy Young winner's 37th pitch of the 1st inning.

Paul Skenes doesn't make it out of the first inning on Opening Day pic.twitter.com/jLudVfnppJ — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 26, 2026

In the 3rd inning, Alvarez made history behind the plate. After Freddy Peralta's full count fastball to Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz was called a ball by home plate umpire Adrian Johnson, Alvarez tapped the top of his catcher's helmet to signal a challenge. After an expedient ABS (Automated Ball-Strike) review, the call was overturned to a strike, turning the at-bat from a walk to a strikeout. Naturally, given the fact that this rule has only just been introduced, it immediately became the first successful ABS challenge in MLB history.

Francisco Alvarez initiates the first successful ABS Challenge, Powered by @TMobile.



The ball call was overturned to a strike. pic.twitter.com/00RpKJBGy7 — MLB (@MLB) March 26, 2026

In the 5th inning, with the Mets leading 6-4, Alvarez singled off of reliever Isaac Mattson to start a rally that gave the team some breathing room. He eventually came around to score the team's eighth run of the game when Mattson walked first baseman Jorge Polanco with the bases loaded. New York later scored another run in the inning for a 9-4 advantage.

In the 6th inning, Carson Benge made some history of his own, clobbering a homer to right field off of Pirates reliever Justin Lawrence to become the first Met to hit a round-tripper in their MLB debut since Kazuo Matsui did it in 2004. Then, Alvarez went back-to-back with Benge, launching a 439-foot moonshot to left field to extend the lead.

FREE BAJA BLAST 😤



Francisco Alvarez gives the people what they want with his 429-foot BLAST!



(MLB x @MountainDew) pic.twitter.com/j9vQetAbqa — MLB (@MLB) March 26, 2026

The Mets ended up winning the game 11-7, and Alvarez won yet another ABS challenge for good measure along the way.

On Opening Day, spots 6 through 9 of the Mets batting order - Baty (DH), Semien (2B), Benge (RF), and Alvarez (C), in that order - collectively accounted for five of New York's 11 runs, recording six hits and two walks. It was a highly encouraging display of how deep the Mets' lineup was.

Francisco Alvarez has long been touted by Mets brass for his two-way potential, as the 24-year-old's talent has never been in question. With the team's embarrassment of riches batting ahead of him in the lineup, a consistently productive season at the plate from Alvarez could be an X-factor to the Mets' hopes of securing October baseball this season.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.