Freddy Peralta Addresses Mets Extension Talks
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It’s the question that Freddy Peralta has been asked since being traded to the New York Mets in late January. Is he planning to sign a contract extension with the Mets?
With just a few days before the start of the season, Peralta addressed it with the media on Friday.
“I don’t know,” Perlata replied to reporters on Friday. “I think the best way to answer that is just the same thing that I’ve said before: no comments about it and just focus on the season and give my best every five days. That’s it, that’s all I’m thinking about.”
The Mets acquired Peralta from the Milwaukee Brewers in January for top prospects Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams. Tobias Myers, who has impressed this spring, was also shipped to Queens in the deal.
Ever since the trade went through, the first question on everyone’s minds was about a potential contract extension for Peralta.
Peralta is in the final year of a five-year, $15.5 million deal that he signed with Milwaukee in 2020. His base salary of $8 million in 2026 makes him one of the best values in the major leagues. No doubt, Peralta is looking to cash in on his recent success for the first time this offseason.
The two-time all-star finished in the top five for NL Cy Young voting last season after leading the National League with 17 wins. In 176.2 innings of work, Peralta posted a 2.70 ERA and 1.075 WHIP with 204 strikeouts. It was the third consecutive year in which Peralta reached the 200 strikeout plateau.
Looking Ahead
The Mets have already shown what they think of Peralta, tasking him with starting on Opening Day against the Pittsburgh Pirates. New York made the deal for Peralta with plans on shoring up the rotation this year. Although the veteran group led the Mets to the NLCS in 2024, that same group proved to be the Achilles heel last season, with several starters missing significant time due to injuries.
Peralta remains non-committal to the Mets beyond this season, despite acknowledging how close the group has already become. MLB insider Jon Heyman recently revealed that Peralta is looking for long-term security in a deal for 7-8 years. Meanwhile, the Mets are more comfortable giving a contract in the 4-5 year range.
Peralta seems happy so far with the Mets and hasn’t set a deadline for negotiating a deal. Still, one has to believe that how this season goes in Queens will weigh a lot on Peralta’s decision. Instead of cashing in after his career year in 2025, Peralta is betting on himself to follow that up with another strong season in 2026 with the Mets.
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Mike Sakuraba is a contributing writer for the Mets On SI site. He has previously written for Betcris, Rotocurve, and TimTurkhockey.com.