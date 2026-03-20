Freddy Peralta Addresses Mets Extension Talks

It’s the question that Freddy Peralta has been asked since being traded to the New York Mets in late January. Is he planning to sign a contract extension with the Mets?

With just a few days before the start of the season, Peralta addressed it with the media on Friday.

“I don’t know,” Perlata replied to reporters on Friday. “I think the best way to answer that is just the same thing that I’ve said before: no comments about it and just focus on the season and give my best every five days. That’s it, that’s all I’m thinking about.”

Freddy Peralta is asked about extension talks with the Mets:



"Just focused on the season, give my best every five days. That's all I'm thinking about." pic.twitter.com/CeiuC5H0an — SNY (@SNYtv) March 20, 2026

The Mets acquired Peralta from the Milwaukee Brewers in January for top prospects Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams. Tobias Myers, who has impressed this spring, was also shipped to Queens in the deal.

Ever since the trade went through, the first question on everyone’s minds was about a potential contract extension for Peralta.

Peralta is in the final year of a five-year, $15.5 million deal that he signed with Milwaukee in 2020. His base salary of $8 million in 2026 makes him one of the best values in the major leagues. No doubt, Peralta is looking to cash in on his recent success for the first time this offseason.

Freddy Peralta on potentially signing with the Mets long-term:



“I’m really comfortable here, I’m not going to lie. I’d love to be here. And I’d love to stay a long time.”



Peralta also adds that he's been a Mets fan since coming to New York and throwing a Little League… pic.twitter.com/2YAbyNH21x — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) March 7, 2026

The two-time all-star finished in the top five for NL Cy Young voting last season after leading the National League with 17 wins. In 176.2 innings of work, Peralta posted a 2.70 ERA and 1.075 WHIP with 204 strikeouts. It was the third consecutive year in which Peralta reached the 200 strikeout plateau.

Looking Ahead

Feb 27, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) looks on against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Mets have already shown what they think of Peralta, tasking him with starting on Opening Day against the Pittsburgh Pirates. New York made the deal for Peralta with plans on shoring up the rotation this year. Although the veteran group led the Mets to the NLCS in 2024, that same group proved to be the Achilles heel last season, with several starters missing significant time due to injuries.

"If we all stay together, how we've been since the first day, everything is going to be easier for us - we're going to play with freedom, competing"



Freddy Peralta on how he feels about the Mets with the season less than a week away: pic.twitter.com/ANCvVcBj1N — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 20, 2026

Peralta remains non-committal to the Mets beyond this season, despite acknowledging how close the group has already become. MLB insider Jon Heyman recently revealed that Peralta is looking for long-term security in a deal for 7-8 years. Meanwhile, the Mets are more comfortable giving a contract in the 4-5 year range.

Peralta seems happy so far with the Mets and hasn’t set a deadline for negotiating a deal. Still, one has to believe that how this season goes in Queens will weigh a lot on Peralta’s decision. Instead of cashing in after his career year in 2025, Peralta is betting on himself to follow that up with another strong season in 2026 with the Mets.

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