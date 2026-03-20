Insider Reveals 'Big Issue' Stopping Mets-Freddy Peralta Contract Extension

One of the reasons that the New York Mets targeted a trade for former Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta this past offseason was because they believed they would be willing to sign him to a long-term deal.

This is why they included top prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat in the deal. If they weren't confident they could lock Peralta down, the asking price for Peralta surely would have decreased. And because of this, some believed that Peralta and the Mets' front office would get an extension done before Opening Day.

New York Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Opening Day is now six days away, and Peralta is still set to become an unrestricted free agent next season. The 29-year-old was asked whether he'd had any contract negotiation talks with the Mets last month and said, "No comment," per an X post from SNY.

He then added, "What I can say is that everything has been amazing. Talking from the bottom to the top [of the organization], I mean, people from the office, everyone, they've been very easy for me, easy to work with. And, you know, I'm just happy to feel that they have my back."

Freddy Peralta says he's open to extension talks with the Mets at any time, meaning Opening Day is not a deadline



On his feel of the Mets so far: "I feel that they have my back" pic.twitter.com/kgS9zDjhXH — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 27, 2026

Insider Explains Key Hold-Up With Freddy Peralta Extension Talks

In a March 19 article, Jon Heyman of the New York Post explained why the Mets and Peralta haven't come to terms.

Heyman explained that Peralta is looking for a deal in the seven-to-eight-year range, while the Mets (who are notorious for not offering long-term deals) want to re-sign him for around four or five years. What's more, Heyman noted that the two sides agreeing to an extension before Opening Day is "highly unlikely".

However, Heyman conveyed some positives. The Mets certainly still want to extend Peralta and are willing to work on a deal during the season. He also said that while Peralta hasn't been definitive, he isn't opposed to negotiating an extension during the season, as well.

https://t.co/pbgFufZiMI Extension talk; In here, chances for Griffin extension, what the A’s offered Kurtz and update on Peralta — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 20, 2026

Heyman also appeared optimistic that the sides could reach a compromise, given that the Mets ultimately have the money to appease Peralta, even if it ends up being on a shorter-term deal than he would have initially liked. Peralta is only making $8 million this season, which shows he isn't always looking for an exorbitant sum.

This will be a fascinating storyline for fans to follow throughout the season if a deal isn't done by Opening Day. And the hope is that it will end happily.

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