Inside the Mets' Outfield Configuration

The New York Mets will have a new-look outfield in 2026 after trading Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers for second baseman Marcus Semien.

With the exception of superstar right fielder Juan Soto, the Mets have a new center fielder in Luis Robert Jr. and a competition in left field between top prospect Carson Benge, infielder Brett Baty and defensive specialist Tyrone Taylor.

The frontrunner to win the left field job could be Benge, who president of baseball operations David Stearns says will have a shot at winning a big-league roster spot during spring training.

At first, it looked like the Mets were going to have Benge and Taylor compete for the center field job. However, the Mets acquired Robert earlier in the week who brings Gold Glove caliber defense in center, having posted seven Outs Above Average in 2025 for the Chicago White Sox (12th best mark among center fielders in MLB). Benge and Taylor will now fight for the left field job with Baty instead.

The Mets are more comfortable playing Benge in left field over center field this season. The organization believes he can handle the position but they also feel he projects better as a corner outfielder.

At the very least, the Mets will get excellent defense out of both Robert and Taylor in center field, which will certainly help with run prevention. The hope is that Benge can be the starting left fielder and provide offensive production and adequate defense upon making his major league debut.

As for Soto in right, the star ranked dead last in all of baseball with -12 Outs Above Average at his position last season. He also had negative seven defensive runs saved in right field.

The Mets believe they can help the highly athletic Soto improve his defense with the proper data. Soto's best defensive season came in 2021 with the Washington Nationals where he posted six defensive runs saved in right in his age 22 season.

Other Notes:

The Mets are likely done making big moves this offseason after acquiring ace starter Freddy Peralta and Tobias Myers on Wednesday. That said, Stearns says they're always going to look for ways to improve their ballclub.

New York could stand to add a few more major league relief options to bolster their bullpen. While there are minimal names left on the free agent board for relievers, it's certainly possible that the Mets could explore the trade market for relief help.

