Luke Weaver Sends Clear Message About Mets Role

The New York Mets acquired one of the most versatile pitchers in baseball when they signed Luke Weaver to a two-year, $22 million contract in December of 2025.

Weaver became one of the Yankees' most prolific and productive pitchers over the past two seasons. He served as the team's closer for much of their run to the World Series in 2024 (while also working as a high-leverage reliever at times) and then spent time in both roles in 2025.

However, it was reported this offseason that several teams were potentially interested in converting Weaver back into a starting pitcher role, which was what he has done for most of his big league career. This even reached a point where Weaver confirmed these reports and said that he would be willing to become a starter again if that's what the team he signed with was looking for.

Luke Weaver (30) throws the ball | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The Mets wanted Weaver as a reliever, and so that's the role that he's going have for at least the 2026 season. However, there was some ambiguity about what his relief role might entail this year, especially because he had to take over for Devin Williams (who is expected to be the Mets' closer) in the ninth inning of Yankees games last season.

Luke Weaver Addresses Mets Role

Weaver spoke with MLB Network's Robert Flores on February 26 and was asked about what role both he and the Mets envision for him in 2026.

"Yeah, I think it's still early in the communications on that. We're trying to establish, and get our arms right, make sure we're healthy. Those conversations will come. But I just want to make an impact," Weaver said, per an X post from MLB Network.

"You know, I've always tried to think about, especially as a newer reliever in my career, just to get outs, and do them when they need them. And just show up every day and be successful. If I can do that, then the roles are the roles. They're just labels," he continued.

Luke Weaver is entering Year 1 with the @Mets!



The right-hander joined @RoFlo from Spring Training camp to discuss his transition with a new club, refining his pitch arsenal and more. pic.twitter.com/yTgd7dTecw — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 26, 2026

Weaver has one of the most eccentric personalities in all of baseball and is always willing to speak his mind. This is why it's refreshing to hear him make it clear that he doesn't care about tallying saves or only pitching in the ninth inning, and instead just wants to help the Mets win.

That's the exact sort of attitude the Mets need in their clubhouse this season.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.