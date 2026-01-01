Insider reveals what's keeping Mets from signing Kyle Tucker

The New York Mets have a clear need for at least one additional outfielder right now, and could probably use two more before the 2026 regular season begins.

After New York traded Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers for second baseman Marcus Semien, the only outfielders on the Mets' 40-man roster are Juan Soto, Tyrone Taylor, Jared Young, Ji Hwan Bae, and Nick Morabito. Aside from Soto, that group leaves a lot to be desired, and there's no way two of those other names will be in the Mets' starting lineup on Opening Day.

Read more: How Mets can pivot after losing Tatsuya Imai sweepstakes

The good news is that the two top players still available in free agency are both outfielders: Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker. Both of these left-handed hitters would seemingly be great fits for the Mets, both because they're solid defenders and could act as Soto's protection in the lineup.

There have been various reports that the Mets are keen on signing Bellinger, and doing so seems to be the priority for them right now. While it's not surprising that New York wants to bring Bellinger to Queens from the Bronx (he was with the Yankees in 2025), the sentiment that they're not among the favorites to sign Tucker right now is raising some eyebrows.

Sep 8, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Insider admits Mets' preference for Cody Bellinger over Kyle Tucker

During a December 29 live stream, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman assessed the Mets' interest (or lack thereof) in pursuing Kyle Tucker right now.

"Mets [for] Tucker? I mean, that's a long ways away if that happens, because right now they're looking at Bellinger. I got a couple other teams I'm looking at for Tucker more than the Mets," Heyman said.

In other words, Heyman is making it clear that the Mets' focus is on signing Bellinger at the moment, which means they aren't fully in on Tucker. However, if Bellinger signs elsewhere (the Yankees seem to be the favorite right now), it would make a lot of sense for New York to quickly pivot to pursuing Tucker, given their need for an outfielder and an impact bat.

Kyle Tucker would look great in a Mets uniform pic.twitter.com/O0cN6MKRJM — Dan Bartels (@DanBartels2) January 1, 2026

Tucker and Bellinger both have the same agent (Scott Boras), which means that their free agencies are somewhat tied to each other. It would seem that as soon as one of them signs, the market for the other will become much clearer, and they should make their decision soon after.

Therefore, if Bellinger doesn't join the Mets, they would likely need to act fast if they want to get Tucker.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles