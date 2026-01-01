Insider gives telling Mason Miller update for Mets

There's still much that the New York Mets must figure out regarding their roster before the offseason ends. And while David Stearns has made several intriguing additions to his club's bullpen, there remain questions about whether New York's current group is good enough, especially in the ninth inning.

Even after they signed Devin Williams to a three-year deal, Edwin Diaz's signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers made it clear that the Mets needed more help in the back end of their relief corps. They signed Luke Weaver shortly after, who has experience closing and pitching in high-leverage situations.

But both Weaver and Williams were shaky at best in their closing opportunities in 2025. The Mets do not want any uncertainty when handing the ball to their ninth-inning anchor. And since there are no more closers available in free agency, Stearns must turn to the trade market if he wants to add a closer before Opening Day.

And aside from Diaz, few closers are more dominant than Mason Miller.

Miller was traded from the Athletics to the San Diego Padres at the 2025 trade deadline. He went on to produce a stellar 0.77 ERA and tally 10 holds and 2 saves in 23.1 innings pitched for the Padres, working as San Diego's set-up man before Robert Suarez.

While he wasn't the Padres' closer, he had been for the Athletics before being traded and excelled in the role.

Insider gets honest about Mets' Mason Miller interest

Padres GM and president of baseball operations A.J. Preller is notorious for being willing to make blockbuster trades. For that reason alone, there's a world where the Mets try to acquire Miller from him.

The Top 25 Hitters By OPS Since 2024 are 2-42 vs Mason Miller with 0 XBH, 24 K, and a 48% Whiff% in that span. pic.twitter.com/JP22qDU8Rm — Peyton | BigLeagueAnalysis (@bsblwithpeyton) December 18, 2025

However, New York Post insider Jon Heyman doesn't see this as likely, which he conveyed during a December 29 live stream.

"Mason Miller is a guy they want me to talk about. I get it. I mean, huge, huge star. Certainly, San Diego is willing to talk about anybody. That is just their M.O. Certainly, that's a guy the Mets could use. I don't think he's going anywhere, though. I'm gonna be surprised on that one, I certainly will be," Heyman said.

A few minutes later, he added, "Well, [the Mets] do need to get pitching. I think they know that, they need to get a closer. Like I said, Mason Miller doesn't seem that likely."

While Heyman doesn't sound optimistic, things can change quickly in the trade market, especially when Preller's Padres are involved.

