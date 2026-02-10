Mets' David Stearns Provides an Update on A.J. Minter's Timeline

The New York Mets will be without one of their top relief pitchers to begin the 2026 season in A.J. Minter.

Minter, 32, underwent surgery to repair a torn left lat muscle last May and will be sidelined to start the regular season this year.

As president of baseball operations David Stearns told reporters on Tuesday, Minter's rehab is progressing well, but the organization is looking at early-May for his return to the majors.

David Stearns says that early May is a "realistic timeline" for AJ Minter's return pic.twitter.com/0yNnYICEfP — SNY (@SNYtv) February 10, 2026

The Mets signed Minter to a two-year, $22 million deal last offseason after he underwent labrum surgery in his hip at the end of the 2024 season with the Atlanta Braves.

Prior to joining the Mets, Minter spent his entire career with Atlanta from 2017-2024. During this span, the left-hander posted a 3.28 ERA in 384 big-league appearances.

Before going down with the lat injury last year, Minter had a spectacular 1.64 ERA and 1.95 FIP in 11 innings with the Mets.

Minter is expected to factor in as a key piece to the Mets' bullpen in 2026 once he returns from the IL. He should serve as one of the main setup men to new closer Devin Williams.

Mets' Bullpen Outlook

Oct 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) delivers a pitch in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With Minter sidelined, the Mets have a few spots that are up for grabs in their bullpen in camp.

Williams, Weaver, Brooks Raley and Luis Garcia look like the only locks within this unit at the moment. Tobias Myers also makes sense as a reliever, but the Mets are currently stretching him out as a starter in spring training.

Even still, Myers seemingly fits best as a relief pitcher in the Mets' bullpen, barring injuries. The Mets also have six capable starting pitchers in Freddy Peralta, Nolan McLean, David Peterson, Kodai Senga and Clay Holmes, meaning one arm might have to shift to the 'pen if the team doesn't go with a six-man rotation.

Beyond the locks, the Mets will have Huascar Brazoban, Dylan Ross, Craig Kimbrel, Carl Edwards Jr., Nick Burdi and others competing for 2-3 slots in their bullpen out of camp.

The Mets could also still decide to add another reliever from the free agent market with Michael Kopech, Danny Coulombe, Andrew Chafin, Anthony Banda, Evan Phillips and Tommy Kahnle all still available. That being said, Stearns likes to leave a couple of spots open for optionable guys for roster flexibility purposes.

