Mets' David Stearns Provides an Update on A.J. Minter's Timeline
In this story:
The New York Mets will be without one of their top relief pitchers to begin the 2026 season in A.J. Minter.
Minter, 32, underwent surgery to repair a torn left lat muscle last May and will be sidelined to start the regular season this year.
As president of baseball operations David Stearns told reporters on Tuesday, Minter's rehab is progressing well, but the organization is looking at early-May for his return to the majors.
The Mets signed Minter to a two-year, $22 million deal last offseason after he underwent labrum surgery in his hip at the end of the 2024 season with the Atlanta Braves.
Prior to joining the Mets, Minter spent his entire career with Atlanta from 2017-2024. During this span, the left-hander posted a 3.28 ERA in 384 big-league appearances.
Before going down with the lat injury last year, Minter had a spectacular 1.64 ERA and 1.95 FIP in 11 innings with the Mets.
Minter is expected to factor in as a key piece to the Mets' bullpen in 2026 once he returns from the IL. He should serve as one of the main setup men to new closer Devin Williams.
Mets' Bullpen Outlook
With Minter sidelined, the Mets have a few spots that are up for grabs in their bullpen in camp.
Williams, Weaver, Brooks Raley and Luis Garcia look like the only locks within this unit at the moment. Tobias Myers also makes sense as a reliever, but the Mets are currently stretching him out as a starter in spring training.
Read More: What the Francisco Lindor Injury Means for the Mets
Even still, Myers seemingly fits best as a relief pitcher in the Mets' bullpen, barring injuries. The Mets also have six capable starting pitchers in Freddy Peralta, Nolan McLean, David Peterson, Kodai Senga and Clay Holmes, meaning one arm might have to shift to the 'pen if the team doesn't go with a six-man rotation.
Beyond the locks, the Mets will have Huascar Brazoban, Dylan Ross, Craig Kimbrel, Carl Edwards Jr., Nick Burdi and others competing for 2-3 slots in their bullpen out of camp.
The Mets could also still decide to add another reliever from the free agent market with Michael Kopech, Danny Coulombe, Andrew Chafin, Anthony Banda, Evan Phillips and Tommy Kahnle all still available. That being said, Stearns likes to leave a couple of spots open for optionable guys for roster flexibility purposes.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
Recommended Articles
Pat Ragazzo is the main publisher and reporter for the Mets On SI site. He has been covering the Mets since 2018. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has appeared on several major TV Networks including: NBC4, CBS2, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1; and is a recurring guest on ESPN New York 880 AM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM. Pat is also the Mets insider for Barstool Sports personality Frank "The Tank" Fleming’s podcast. You can follow him on Twitter/X and Instagram: @ragazzoreport.Follow ragazzoreport