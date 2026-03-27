Insider Links Mets to $429 Million Tarik Skubal Free Agency Scenario

New York Mets fans have got to be feeling pretty good right now, as their team now has a perfect record in the 2026 MLB season. Of course, this record is 1-0 after their Opening Day victory over Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates, but being 1-0 is a lot better than being 0-1.

This meant the season debut for Freddy Peralta, whom New York acquired in a trade from the Milwaukee Brewers during the offseason. Peralta righted the ship after a relatively rocky first inning and ultimately went 5 innings, conceding 4 earned runs on 6 hits while also adding 7 strikeouts and earning his first win as a member of his new club.

While the Mets had been linked to Peralta throughout the offseason, he wasn't the biggest-name pitcher New York was connected with. That would be Detroit Tigers star pitcher Tarik Skubal, who is the two-time reigning AL Cy Young Award winner.

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

There was a lot of chatter about the Tigers trading Skubal this winter, given that he's in the final season of his deal. And since the two sides are far apart on contract extension talks, some in the sport believed Detroit would be wise to trade Skubal and get a king's ransom in return for him instead of keeping him for 2026, then letting him walk in free agency once the season ends.

But the Tigers decided to keep Skubal around, as they believe themselves to be World Series contenders with him on the roster. And they got off to a good start on that regard on March 26, when Skubal threw 6 shutout innings against the San Diego Padres to give Detroit an 8-2 win.

Insider Predicts Mets Will Sign Tarik Skubal For Staggering Sum in Free Agency

While the Mets didn't land a trade for Skubal, they're well-positioned to be one of his top suitors if and when he enters free agency this offseason. In fact, The Athletic's MLB insider Jim Bowden took this stance one step further in a March 26 article by predicting that Skubal will sign a $429 million contract with the Mets after the 2026 campaign ends.

While $429 million is oddly specific, Skubal certainly won't be complaining. The $325 deal that Yoshinobu Yamamoto has with the Dodgers is the biggest contract for a pitcher right now (aside from Shohei Ohtani's deal), which means that the Mets would be making Skubal a very happy man.

And he could be well worth that price.

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