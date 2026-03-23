Insider Makes Bold Carlos Mendoza Prediction Before Mets Season

Carlos Mendoza was perhaps the most en vogue manager in baseball after the New York Mets' 2024 campaign. This marked his first full season running the Mets' roster, and he helped lead them on an unexpected run to the NLCS, where they were defeated by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Hiring Mendoza seemed like the smartest decision in the world at this point, especially because everybody within the organization (including the players) raved about him. And this sentiment continued into the 2025 season after New York had baseball's best record through May.

Then things turned for the Mets. Fans don't need to be reminded about the team's second-half collapse, as well as about the reported clubhouse and chemistry concerns that surfaced after the season ended. Of course, Mendoza wasn't directly involved in any of these reports or rumors, but it's still his job as manager to maintain control over his roster, both on and off the field.

New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

And the Mets' struggles down the stretch last season made some wonder whether Mendoza might be on the hot seat headed into 2026, despite being just one year removed from the NL Manager of the Year conversation.

MLB Insider Shares Strong Stance on Carlos Mendoza Ahead of Mets' 2026 Campaign

Mendoza and his Mets squad now have a fresh slate. And their bounce-back 2026 campaign begins with a three-game home series against Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates, starting with a March 26 showdown between Skenes and Mets ace Freddy Peralta.

New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman seems to think Mendoza will be a key part of his team's turnaround this year. This was made clear by Heyman's prediction that Mendoza would win the 2026 NL Manager of the Year Award in a March 23 article.

https://t.co/PzeSMsQjoY Can I change my NL Cy pick now? — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 23, 2026

In explaining his reasoning for this, Heyman said that he believes Mendoza has the perfect personality for New York, and that while he's definitely under some pressure after what happened last year, Heyman believed it "would be a mistake" to let Mendoza leave.

These are very strong words, and it's a sentiment that many continue to share about Mendoza, even after last season went awry.

But the clearest indicator of Mendoza's accomplishments is that his players continue to praise him at every opportunity. And it's their opinions that are the most telling when gauging a manager's standing.

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