Insider Drops 'Hint' About What Freddy Peralta Should Want in Mets Contract Extension

Perhaps the biggest off-field storyline for New York Mets fans to follow during the 2026 season is whether their team will sign star pitcher Freddy Peralta to a contract extension before he becomes a free agent at season's end.

Peralta has made it clear that he would be willing to re-sign with New York. However, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman explained in a March 19 article that the 29-year-old is seeking a deal in the seven-to-eight-year range. However, those who have been following the Mets know that President of Baseball Operations David Stearns is reluctant to dish out that long of contracts (aside from Juan Soto), and especially with pitchers.

Instead, New York's front office would prefer to give Peralta a four or five-year contract. But this difference in opinion is what Heyman said would make the two sides agreeing to a deal before Opening Day "highly unlikely". The silver lining is that Peralta has said that he's willing to negotiate an extension during the season, which isn't always the case.

New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Insider Gets Real About How Much Freddy Peralta Should Make

The Mets are going to get what they want in terms of a shorter-term deal with Peralta; they will likely have to pay him a pretty penny. He's currently making $8 million per year, which might make him the best bargain in all of baseball right now.

But Peralta will be making a whole lot more than that for his next contract. Jon Heyman spoke to this in a March 23 article, noting that the five-year, $135 million contract extension (which makes for a $27 million Average Annual Value (AAV)) Jesús Luzardo signed with the Philadelphia Phillies earlier this month should serve as a "hint" about what Peralta's market should be.

Peralta is undoubtedly a better pitcher than Luzardo, and the amount of money he would make should reflect that. This is why Heyman noted that in seeing Lazardo's contract, Peralta should seek at least $35 million per season on his next deal.

https://t.co/PzeSMsQjoY Can I change my NL Cy pick now? — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 23, 2026

The Mets have shown a willingness to pay a premium for elite players, and a $35 million AAV seems fair for Peralta, so long as he can stay healthy and continues to be the pitcher that produced 17 wins and a 2.70 ERA for the Brewers last season.

For reference, Peralta's former teammate, Corbin Burnes, signed a six-year, $210 million deal ($35 million AAV) with the Arizona Diamondbacks last winter.

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