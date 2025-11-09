Insider pinpoints starting pitcher Mets should sign in free agency
The New York Mets are expected to be major players in free agency this offseason. This shouldn't come as a surprise, and will almost certainly continue to be the case as long as Steve Cohen is the team's owner.
But this offseason's spending decision feels especially important, given what happened during the 2025 campaign. Expectations were high for the Mets heading into last season after their improbable run to the NLCS, combined with their signing of Juan Soto, re-signing of Pete Alonso, and adding several other intriguing pieces in free agency last winter.
Fans know what happened after that. And they're keen not to see a similar collapse occur again, which is why their president of baseball operations, David Stearns, has his work cut out for him over the next couple of months.
The clearest area where New York needs improvement is with its starting rotation, given that every veteran arm aside from Clay Holmes was either mediocre overall or struggled to maintain consistency down the stretch last season, which contributed to the Mets' failure to make the playoffs.
Stearns got some criticism for not being more aggressive in adding an elite starting pitcher both last season and at the trade deadline, which now seems valid given how the Mets' season ended. Thankfully, there are plenty of appealing starting rotation options available in free agency, all of which will likely receive some interest from the Mets brass.
Insider Asserts Zac Gallen is Mets' Best Free Agency Fit
In a November 9 article, USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale pinpointed the Mets as his predicted free agency destination for former Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen.
Gallen is coming off the worst season of his MLB career, as shown by his 3.83 ERA. However, he has proved to be a better pitcher than that in the past, as his ERA has been below 3.65 in each of the previous three seasons. He's also among the more durable starters in baseball, having made at least 28 regular season starts in each of the past four campaigns.
Spotrac projects that Gallen will sign a three-year, $52 million deal this winter, which seems more than fair considering what he has done to this point in his career. In fact, he would be worth a lot more if he had performed up to his standards in 2025.
But this means the Mets could get a great pitcher at a bargain price, pairing him with Nolan McLean at the top of the rotation in 2026.