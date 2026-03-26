Insider Predicts Mets Will Make Blockbuster Trade for All-Star Hurler

With Opening Day now having arrived, New York Mets fans are focused on how their current roster looks and what the club might be able to do to offset the bitter taste in everyone's mouths about how the 2025 campaign ended.

As it currently stands, the Mets certainly look like a playoff team. They have a deep, versatile lineup, and the addition of former Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta (who is matched up against Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher and reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes on Thursday) adds another frontline starter to pair with Nolan McLean.

While there are some questions about how New York's bullpen will hold up throughout the year without Edwin Diaz, it would seem that the great could at least remain adequate. However, any baseball fan knows that a lot can (and usually does) happen in the course of a year.

New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Players can get hurt, stars can underperform, and teams that were seen as World Series contenders by Opening Day could be sellers at the trade deadline. While it's hard to imagine the Mets in this scenario, other teams could be eager to deal some of their best players once their season is lost. And this could create further opportunities for Mets President of Baseball Operations David Stearns to further bolster his squad before the regular season ends.

Insider Predicts Mets Will Trade for Nathan Eovaldi Before 2026 Deadline

It seems that The Athletic's MLB Insider Jim Bowden expects the Texas Rangers to fall out of contention before this year's deadline, and predicted that the Mets would capitalize on this by trading for Nathan Eovaldi at this year's trade deadline in a March 26 article.

There's no doubt that Eovaldi would be a great addition to New York's rotation. He produced a stellar 11–3 with a league-leading 1.73 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 130 innings pitched last season, as he missed time with an elbow and then a shoulder injury.

The 36-year-old two-time All-Star has also earned a reputation for being a fantastic postseason performer and has two World Series rings on his resumé.

Nathan Eovaldi is back out there for the 9th inning 👀 pic.twitter.com/WzTb7yhXDo — MLB (@MLB) April 2, 2025

It will be fascinating to see how the Mets' start to the season impacts how aggressive Stearns is at the deadline. But if the team appears poised to contend for a World Series, it's safe to assume that Stearns will be keen to add a proven postseason performer like Eovaldi to the rotation.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.