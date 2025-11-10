Why Jeremy Hefner could help Braves steal Edwin Diaz from Mets
On November 5, news broke that former New York Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner (along with former Mets first base coach, outfield coordinator, and baserunning instructor Antoan Richardson) would be joining the Atlanta Braves' staff as their pitching coach for the 2026 season.
This news sent shockwaves through the Mets' fan base. Just a year ago, Hefner was fresh off guiding the Mets' pitching staff to the NLCS, where they came up short against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yet, nobody expected the Mets to make it that far, given that they didn't have a clear ace on their roster.
But Hefner was a key part in developing Luis Severino, Jose Quintana, and Sean Manaea, all of whom had great campaigns in 2025. And this served as proof that Hefner (who had been with the Mets since December 2019) was among the elite pitching coaches in baseball.
Fast forward a year, and the Mets decided to cut ties with Hefner after a season where none of their veteran arms performed up to expectations. While the jury is out on how much of this can be owed to Hefner, he surely took the fall for it. However, his reputation clearly didn't take too much damage, considering how quickly he joined the Braves' staff.
Could Jeremy Hefner Get Edwin Diaz to Sign With Braves?
Not only do the Mets now have to worry about Hefner giving the Braves valuable information about their pitching staff, but he might try and recruit some former Mets pitchers to Atlanta's squad next season.
The most concerning Mets player to potentially join Atlanta would be Edwin Diaz, who is entering free agency. Not only are the Braves going to be in the market for a new closer (given that their former 9th-inning man, Raisel Iglesias, is also entering free agency), but Diaz and Hefner have developed a great relationship with each other over the years.
Both have been with the Mets for the past six seasons, which is a long time to be working with a single player or coach. And Hefner has helped Diaz continue to develop, such as making Diaz more effective in limiting stolen bases in 2025. This is shown by him conceding 15 stolen bases with 5 runners caught stealing this season, compared to conceding 22 stolen bases with 1 runner caught stealing in 2024.
While Hefner going to Atlanta probably isn't enough to convince Diaz to sign with the Braves, Hefner actively trying to bring him on board (combined with the Braves giving him a huge contract) could be enough to lure Diaz away from Queens.