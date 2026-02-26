Juan Soto Gets Candid About Pete Alonso's Mets Exit

New York Mets fans don't have to worry about star slugger Juan Soto going anywhere anytime soon.

Soto is about to enter the second season of the 15-year, $765 million contract he signed in December of 2024. Therefore, unless the Mets decide to trade him at some point in this historic contract, the rest of Soto's professional baseball career will likely take place in a Mets jersey.

Fans were hoping the same for Alonso. And when he initially re-signed with his longtime club a couple of months after Soto came on board, it seemed like these two might be in the middle of the Mets' lineup together for years to come.

Unfortunately, Soto and Alonso's paths cross in New York for one season, as the Polar Bear joined the Baltimore Orioles on a five-year, $155 million deal this winter. While the Mets did a good job rebounding by signing several quality hitters like Bo Bichette and Jorge Polanco, only time will tell whether these new pieces can replace what Alonso brought to the Mets, both on the field and in the clubhouse.

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso (25) | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Mets Slugger Juan Soto Gets Honest About Pete Alonso's Mets Departure

All indications suggested that Soto and Alonso had a solid relationship with each other. This is why it was interesting to hear Soto talk about Alonso's departure when asked about it as part of MLB Network's "30 Clubs, 30 Camps" segment on February 25.

"You know, Pete was great for the team. He was great in the clubhouse, and outside of the clubhouse, he was a great leader," Soto said, per an X post from MLB Network.

"But you've got to move on. You've got to move on, and what we do here is, we are the same, we are equal. Everybody in the room has a voice, everybody feels good, everybody feels comfortable. And just have fun. And don't worry about [anything]. The vibes are always gonna be there if you have fun. Every day you bring a smile, you bring the good energy. Everything is going to go in the right way," Soto added.

What does Juan Soto have in store for his 2nd season in Queens?



The @Mets superstar caught up with @CliffFloyd30 and @RoFlo at 30 Clubs, 30 Camps to discuss playing in the World Baseball Classic, switching to left field and more. pic.twitter.com/Yv6cvvtBNE — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 25, 2026

Soto is right in saying that moving on from Alonso is necessary, both in the clubhouse and among Mets fans.

And it will be a lot easier for Mets fans to move on if their new pieces perform up to their potential and the team gets off to a hot start in 2026.

