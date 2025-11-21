Juan Soto's comfort level with Mets could be harmed by coaching departure

On October 27, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan reported that the New York Mets could not agree to terms on a new contract with first base coach Antoan Richardson. As a result, Richardson was expected to move on from the franchise he had coached with for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

About a week later, it came out that Richardson was joining the Atlanta Braves' coaching staff, along with former Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner. When asked about why he wouldn't be returning to Queens, Richardson said, “I had a proposed salary with (benefits) included. The Mets had a proposed salary with (benefits) included. We differed on the salary part of it."

Richardson later addressed a rumor swirling that he didn't want to be part of the Mets by saying, "This narrative of me not wanting to be a Met, that's kind of bogus. Once I was allowed to speak with other teams, I remained open to a return to Queens until the end, while also focusing on finding an opportunity that was more in line with what I was looking for,” Richardson said, per an X post from Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

Aug 27, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates his RBI single during the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies with first base coach Antoan Richardson (66) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It was well-known that Richardson had a fantastic relationship with Mets slugger Juan Soto, and Soto largely credited him for his career-high 38 stolen bases in the 2025 season.

Soto made his feelings about Richardson's departure extremely clear by saying, “It was really sad. But you’ve got to understand it’s a business at the end of the day -- still the business of the game and you’ve got to take it like a man and move forward," per a November 13 article from SNY.

Insider Suggests Juan Soto's Mets Comfort Could Be Impacted by Richardson's Absence

New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman seemed to suggest that perhaps Soto might have a harder time moving on than he seemed to suggest. In a November 20 article, Heyman said Soto is reportedly still disappointed about Richardson not coming back, and that "Soto’s clubhouse comfort is key" when explaining why the Mets should have done anything possible to bring Richardson back.

https://t.co/JZDKwH2pdr Mets notes: Senga trade market strong, Soto will miss basestealing guru Richardson. Says Richardson: “We’re friends for life.” — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 20, 2025

While Heyman didn't say it outright, this sentiment seems to suggest he believes Soto's clubhouse comfort could be harmed by Richardson not being around in 2026.

Therefore, while Heyman reported that the Mets offered to double Richardson's salary to around $300,000 per year for two years, perhaps they should have done even more to ensure he stayed put.

