Juan Soto's Pete Alonso comment sheds light on Mets locker room leadership

As the New York Mets' 2025 season was unraveling down the stretch in September, several insiders began speculating about potential issues within the team's locker room regarding chemistry.

In a September 12 article, The Athletic's MLB insider Ken Rosenthal wrote, "Big stars create a different and occasionally uncomfortable dynamic. The Mets’ big stars, Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso, are viewed by those with the club as good people. They work hard and surely want to win... But something appears off with this team.

"And while it might be easy to blame the $765 million addition of Soto, it would be too simple a narrative. Soto sure seemed to fit in well with the New York Yankees last season," he added.

Jun 8, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte (6) and right fielder Juan Soto (22) and first baseman Pete Alonso (20) celebrate in the dugout in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Rosenthal expanded on this sentiment during a September 15 episode of Foul Territory by saying, "Something seems off with [the Mets]," Rosenthal said. "I don't know exactly what it is, if anything. The Mets' big stars... they're viewed by the team... all good people, all good guys. No one says, 'This guy's a jerk, that guy is that,' or anything like that. But is it all meshing together perfectly? I would suggest that the evidence says no."

"It has just been striking with the Mets that this is such a slide for them... You just wonder, 'Hey, what else is up with them?'" he continued.

It's worth noting that this all seems to be speculation from Rosenthal. Still, he presents valid points. And given that the Mets' three biggest stars are Soto, Lindor, and Alonso, one would imagine that if there were clubhouse or leadership issues, they could pertain to one of these three.

Read more: Mets have 'perfect' Tarik Skubal trade outlook, per insider

Juan Soto Makes Pete Alonso "President" Case

While Lindor is seen as the Mets' clubhouse leader from the outside looking in, something Juan Soto said during a recent interview with Sarah Wilson of Jomboy Media suggests that Alonso could be more of a leader than many imagine.

Wilson asked Soto who on the Mets is most likely to be a future president, and Soto responded ny saying, "I don't mind if Pete Alonso does it."

we are thinking too small with re signing pete #PeteAlonsoForPresident pic.twitter.com/ibyts8HBWB — dianna (@runwildkian) November 19, 2025

Soto is surely saying this tongue-in-cheek, given the question's absurdity. But his sentiment does suggest that Alonso is a leader in the Mets' clubhouse, which could be sorely missed if Alonso departs for another locker room in free agency this offseason.

It also seems clear that Soto and Alonso hold each other in high regard, which could suggest that Rosenthal's speculation was merely that and wasn't rooted in fact. Or at least if the Mets did have chemistry issues in 2025, it wasn't because of these two stars.

Recommended Articles