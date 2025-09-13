Insider's cryptic take on Mets clubhouse chemistry goes viral
All is not well among the New York Mets right now. After this team suffered a four-game sweep at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies, New York's chances of making a run at the NL East crown are now at 0%, according to FanGraphs.
The good news is that FanGraphs still views the Mets' chances of making the playoffs favorably, as their chances of clinching a Wild Card spot are currently at 77.9%. However, that seems extremely high at the moment, given that New York's 31-47 record since June 13 is the fourth-worst in baseball, and the club has been playing terribly of late.
This three-month-long skid begs the question: What happened to this team? How could such a talented (and expensive) roster flounder when the lights are brightest?
Those who have played a team sport before understand how crucial chemistry and camaraderie are to a team's success, which makes it fair to wonder whether the Mets are lacking in this aspect this season.
MLB Insider Alludes to Chemistry Issues Among New York Mets
The Athletic's MLB insider, Ken Rosenthal, is certainly wondering about this and speculated about it openly when speaking about the Phillies' selfless spirit in a September 12 article.
"Big stars create a different and occasionally uncomfortable dynamic. The Mets’ big stars, Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso, are viewed by those with the club as good people. They work hard and surely want to win as much as Harper, Schwarber and Turner. But something appears off with this team," Rosenthal wrote, which was included in an X post from @just_mets.
Rosenthal also added, "And while it might be easy to blame the $765 million addition of Soto, it would be too simple a narrative. Soto sure seemed to fit in well with the New York Yankees last season. He’s also in the middle of a 39-homer, 31-stolen base season, and is tied with Schwarber for fourth in the majors in OPS."
Not only has this X post gone viral (it has over 90,000 views on the platform in about nine hours), but a post Rosenthal made that excerpted the line, “The Mets’ big stars, Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso, are viewed by those with the club as good people. They work hard and surely want to win as much as Harper, Schwarber and Turner. But something appears off with this team,” has over 285,00 views today alone.
Perhaps fans will never find out what this New York team's clubhouse chemistry is actually like. Or perhaps the truth will surface at some point.