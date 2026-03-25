Juan Soto Trolls Yankees With 2-Word Tease Before Mets' Opening Day

New York Mets fans are surely relishing the fact that many Yankees fans are still upset about superstar slugger Juan Soto's decision to sign a 15-year, $765 million contract with them instead of returning to the Bronx in free agency two offseasons ago.

And it might not just be Yankees fans who are still in their feelings about Soto's fateful choice. Manager Aaron Boone was speaking with WFAN's Evan Roberts on March 9 and was asked whether it still bothered him that Soto picked the Mets instead of the Yankees.

"I think it still bothers him," Boone responded with a laugh, per an X post from WFAN Sports Radio.

Aaron Boone had to mess with @EvanRobertsWFAN about his Juan Soto question 😂 pic.twitter.com/j5Dsquw8WG — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) March 9, 2026

Boone then set the record straight by saying, "I'm kidding." Roberts kept the conversation going by saying, "You sound like every Yankee troll on WFAN. 'He misses the Yankees!' Is that what you're saying, Mr. Manager?"

"I guess I did just say that," Boone responded.

Granted, it's clear that Boone was being tongue-in-cheek with this response, but what he said still got a ton of attention and reminded fans on both sides that Soto siding with the Mets over the Yankees is still an open wound that might never fully heal.

New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Juan Soto's 2-Word Response to Yankees Hype Video Raises Eyebrows Before Opening Day

Both New York teams are preparing for their respective Opening Day games. For the Mets, this is their March 26 showdown against Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Yankees are opening their season on the road against the San Francisco Giants on March 25.

The Yankees posted a pre-Opening Day hype video to their Instagram account on March 24 that was captioned, "Wherever we go, The Jungle follows."

At one point in the video, Juan Soto can be seen getting struck out by Yankees star southpaw, Max Fried.

Soto was the only non-Yankees player who was clearly featured in the video, as the narration and video itself were slowed down when Fried buckled him with a curveball.

And this caught Soto's attention, as he responded with a comment that read, "😂😂😂 rent free". While Soto has since deleted his comment, it has been screenshot several times and reshared on social media.

Juan Soto comments on the Yankees opening day hype up post on Instagram after one clip shows Max Fried striking him out:



“😂😂😂 rent free” pic.twitter.com/6nJEGGXykb — Everything Yankees (@eyyankees) March 25, 2026

Perhaps this can serve as extra motivation for Soto to put together another spectacular season. It will definitely add more fuel when the Mets and Yankees play for the first time this season, on May 15.

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