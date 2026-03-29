Luis Robert Jr. Provides Early Signature Moment for Mets

Luis Robert Jr. provided his first signature moment in just his second game with the New York Mets.

Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the 11th inning, Robert hit his first home run as a Met, which was a walk-off three-run shot to propel New York to a 4-2 victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Mets subsequently improved to 2-0 on the young season.

Luis Robert Jr.’s first home run with the Mets is a memorable one #walkoffahero

pic.twitter.com/rYR1meegDj — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) March 28, 2026

It was a pitching duel at Citi Field on Saturday as both David Peterson and Mitch Keller tossed gems for their teams, with the bullpens also holding firm to keep the game scoreless through nine innings. While Pittsburgh grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the tenth, the Mets were able to tie the game in the bottom half of the frame on a Luis Torrens RBI single. That was all the Mets could get, however, as both Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto grounded into fielders' choices and Bo Bichette flied out to right field to end the inning and scoring threat.

Even after the Pirates retook the lead in the 11th, the Mets responded right back in the bottom half of the inning. Jorge Polanco drew a leadoff walk to put the winning run on base before Robert came through and provided his first signature moment with the Amazins'.

"It's really special," Robert said after the game. "I don't think I've hit a walk-off home run since 2020, so to be able to do it there, these last two games have been special."

"It's real special. I don't think I've hit a walk-off home run since 2020, so to be able to do it here, these last two games have really been special."



- Luis Robert Jr. pic.twitter.com/DsM2hcKmAc — SNY (@SNYtv) March 28, 2026

The Mets were hoping that when they acquired the 28-year-old from the Chicago White Sox in the offseason, he would come through in clutch situations like Saturday's game and show his prodigious power. Although Robert has been riddled by injuries over the last couple of seasons, he is just nearly three years removed from slugging a career-best 38 home runs in 2023, as well as his first All-Star Game selection and a 12th-place finish in AL MVP voting.

Robert also credited the at-bats in front of him that he thought gave him an advantage before he came to bat, especially Polanco's at-bat that set up the homer.

"It gives me an advantage because I'm able to see all the pitches that that pitcher has," Robert said.

The Mets' come-from-behind win was a much-needed contrast from the previous season. In 2025, they went 0-70 in games when they trailed in the eighth inning or later, being the only winless team in such scenarios. It took just two games into the 2026 season for the Amazins' to snap that skid.

New York will now go for a sweep of the Bucs on Sunday with rookie phenom Nolan McLean on the mound, while Pittsburgh will throw out Carmen Mlodzinski.

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