Luke Weaver Roasts Yankees During Exchange With Mets Fan

The New York Mets signed former Yankees closer Luke Weaver to a two-year, $22 million contract just a few days before Christmas in 2024.

This signing made sense on the surface for the Mets. Their longtime closer Edwin Diaz joined the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency a few weeks prior, which left a glaring hole at the back of New York's bullpen. They quickly pivoted to signing Devin Williams, another former Yankees closer, after Diaz went elsewhere.

But given that Williams struggled as the Yankees' ninth-inning man in 2025, President of Baseball Operations David Stearns saw fit to also sign Weaver as a potential backup option in case Williams struggled again. And if Williams returns to the form he had throughout his big league career before 2025, then Weaver can work as a high-leverage arm late in games, which is a spot he thrived in for New York over the past few seasons.

Luke Weaver's Yankees and Mets Comparison Stance Turns Heads

Weaver, who is known for being a quirky, eccentric guy when he's not competing, has made some interesting comments about his time spent with the Yankees. And there was another telling example of this during the Mets' spring training practice on February 17, which was caught on camera.

While Weaver was signing autographs, a Mets fan called to him and said, "Yo Luke! The Mets are better than the Yankees, you made the right choice!" per an X post from SNY.

Weaver then looked up and replied, "I'm going to strongly agree with you right now," before tossing the autographed ball to a fan (potentially the one who yelled) in the stands.

Mets fan to Luke Weaver: "The Mets are better than the Yankees, you made the right choice!"



Luke Weaver: "I'm going to strongly agree with you right now" 😭 pic.twitter.com/O8fKKib5j0 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 17, 2026

It probably would have been more surprising if Weaver hadn't offered a response like this, given that the Mets are now his new team. But this comment is sure to irk some Yankees fans, given that he could have offered a more tame reply or even not responded at all.

Ultimately, this will only add more intrigue to the first time that Weaver (along with Williams, Juan Soto, and Clay Holmes, Mike Tauchman) and the rest of the Mets face the Yankees for the first time this season, which will be from May 15-17 at the Yankees' home field.

Then again, these two squads will face off in spring training on February 22, which could become must-watch TV.

