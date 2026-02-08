Analyst Gets Clear on What Mets Can Expect from Devin Williams

The New York Mets didn't take long to wallow in their misery after Edwin Diaz signed a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency this past offseason, as they quickly pivoted to signing former Yankees reliever Devin Williams to a three-year, $51 million deal.

Williams has been one of baseball's most effective relievers since making his MLB debut in 2019. In fact, he never had higher than a 2.50 ERA after his rookie season, and his ERA was under 2.00 for three straight regular seasons, from 2022 to 2024.

However, Williams didn't see the same success with the Yankees in 2025. He lost his job as the team's closer midway through the season after a brutal start. While he pitched much better in the season's second half, this wasn't in a closer's role, and the 4.79 ERA he finished the regular season with was the worst of his career by far.

John Flaherty Speaks on Whether Devin Williams is Still Impacted by Playing in New York

Mets fans are right to wonder which version of Williams they'll get in 2026, given that he'll presumably assume a closer's role once again. Former Yankees catcher John Flaherty doesn't have concerns about this, which he conveyed during a February 7 appearance on MLB Network.

"I think [playing in] New York was a big part of [Williams' struggles] in the beginning, playing for the Yankees was a big part of it. And I think the Mets, it's a very smart move. That New York part is now gone," Flaherty said, per an X post from MLB Network.

"I mean, you think about the second half of the year for Devin Williams, he was as good as any reliever in baseball. So I think the Mets are going to get that guy from day one. It took the Yankees a couple of months to get that guy," he added.

Flaherty went on to note how some players and personalities aren't meant for New York, given the scrutiny that comes with doing so, and that some prefer not to play under such a massive microscope. This was a big storyline during the first few months of Williams' career, with some connecting his struggles to not being able to acclimate to playing in the Big Apple.

Time will tell whether Williams has adjusted to New York's bright lights.

