Mets Sign Former Yankees Outfielder to Minor League Deal

The New York Mets added some big league experience to their outfield competition on Monday, bringing back a familiar name for New York baseball fans.

The team announced that it has reached an agreement on a minor league deal with former New York Yankees outfielder Mike Tauchman. Spring Training is already underway for the Mets at Port St. Lucie, so the eight-year MLB veteran will join his new teammates at some point this week.

The Mets and veteran outfielder Mike Tauchman are in agreement on a minor-league deal, league sources tell @Ken_Rosenthal and me: https://t.co/LpIviq0BzF — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) February 16, 2026

Tauchman, 35, played with the Chicago White Sox in 2025, suiting up in 93 games and posting a .263/.356/.400 slash line with nine home runs, 40 RBI, and 88 total hits. He played the first two years of his career with the Colorado Rockies before playing three seasons with the Yankees. Tauchman has also played for the San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs, as well as playing the entire 2022 season in Korea for the Hanwha Eagles.

The Mets have a clear hole to fill in the outfield after the departure of both Jeff McNeil and Brandon Nimmo this offseason. It was announced that Juan Soto will switch from right field to left field this season, and the newly acquired Luis Robert Jr. will patrol center field. That leaves an opening in right field, which many believe will go to top outfield prospect Carson Benge, although there has also been discussion of Brett Baty playing there.

Tauchman has experience at all three outfield positions in his career, but has played right field the most. In 190 games as a right fielder, Tauchman has a .991 fielding percentage, with just three errors in 1,325 innings.

At the bare minimum, the Mets are introducing legitimate major league talent to compete with Benge. Tauchman bats left-handed, so if he were to make the team, it would not be as a platoon with Benge or Baty. The Mets also brought in MJ Melendez in the offseason on a one-year deal, and have Tyrone Taylor returning to the fold.

Perhaps Tauchman’s most valuable asset is his ability to get on base, something the Mets have struggled with at the bottom of the lineup. Over the past three years, Tauchman has posted an OPB of over .356 in each season, and has a career mark of .347. Getting on base ahead of Francisco Lindor, Bo Bichette, and Soto is a great formula for boosting counting stats and will likely be the best offensive environment that Tauchman has been a part of in his MLB career.

