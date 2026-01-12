Tarik Skubal record contract gap could open door for Mets

One of the biggest stories of this MLB offseason has been whether the Detroit Tigers will trade two-time reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal.

On the surface, it seems absurd that the Tigers would consider trading Skubal, given that he's the best pitcher in the world right now and they're a playoff team. But this is a relatively small-market team that will have a hard time paying him what he's worth when he hits free agency next season. This has been proven by the two sides not being close at all with their contract extension negotiations during the 2025 season.

Because of this, many around the league believe Detroit is likely to trade Skubal either this offseason or at some point before the 2026 trade deadline. And the most obvious trade partner is the New York Mets, given that they need a frontline starting pitcher, have the caliber of prospects to make a deal with Detroit feasible, and have deep enough pockets for David Stearns to probably believe he can get Skubal to re-sign before he becomes a free agent.

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns addressed the media during his introductory press conference. | (Gordon Donovan / NurPhoto via AP)

Tarik Skubal arbitration gap creates new trade intrigue for Mets

In a January 8 article, ESPN's Jorge Castillo reported, "Star left-hander Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers failed to reach a contract before Thursday's deadline to avoid arbitration, setting up a showdown in which the two-time reigning American League Cy Young winner is seeking a record $32 million in salary arbitration."

He later added, "The Tigers countered with $19 million, causing a record $13 million spread if the case goes to a hearing."

BREAKING: Tarik Skubal filed his arbitration number at $32 million, while the Tigers filed at $19 million per @Feinsand.



That’s a $13M difference 😳 pic.twitter.com/rtQGLKLNZS — Nick Foster (@nickfostermedia) January 9, 2026

The fact that these two sides couldn't agree on a contract for the 2026 season highlights just how far apart when it comes to how much Skubal should make. And this will surely make it even clearer to Detroit's front office that they have very little chance of re-signing Skubal to a long-term deal within the next year.

In theory, this should help it even more likely for them to trade him, which is great news for the Mets.

Read more: Why Mets suddenly have new opening in Cody Bellinger race

It has been reported that the Mets' focus is on acquiring a frontline starter via trade rather than through free agency right now, and one would presume that Skubal is their top target.

Perhaps this record contract gap to avoid arbitration will be the final straw for Detroit. This means the door has never been more open for the Mets to get a deal done.

Recommended Articles