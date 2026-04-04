Marcus Semien Delivers Most Encouraging Performance with Mets

Marcus Semien's start to his tenure with the New York Mets hasn't been great.

Through eight games so far, the second baseman is just 6-for-28 at the plate, hitting a lackluster .214. However, Semien's performance Friday night was a much-needed breakout that could signal better days ahead.

In Friday's 10-3 win over the San Francisco Giants, Semien went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI. All three of his hits came off the bat at over 87 MPH, including his fourth-inning two-run shot to center field. The home run was Semien's first as a Met and left the bat at 101.7 MPH.

Marcus Semien badly needed this. His first home run as a Met came off the bat at 101.7 mph. Semien is 2-for-2, contributing his two hardest hits of the season and nearly doubling his hit total to date. All in four innings. pic.twitter.com/fPwqUqZv4Q — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 4, 2026

Semien Speaks on Friday's Game

Apr 2, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Mets infielder Marcus Semien (10) looks on while batting against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

"It's a good feeling when you put good swings on the ball, and you stay through it, and good things happen," Semien said after the game.

"It's a good feeling when you put good swings on the ball and you stay through it and good things happen"



Marcus Semien talks about his big night tonight and what he's doing right at the plate when he's successful: pic.twitter.com/Jfp3Kl9Zdz — SNY (@SNYtv) April 4, 2026

Before Friday's game, Semien had just snapped an 0-for-20 skid with an infield hit during the seventh inning of Thursday's 7-2 loss. Yesterday's offensive breakthrough was a reminder of what Semien can add to New York's lineup despite his offensive decline over the last two seasons.

In 2023 with the Texas Rangers, Semien had a stellar year. He earned an All-Star nod, won a World Series title, and finished third in the AL MVP voting. Semien slashed .276/.348/.478 with 29 home runs and 100 RBIs on the season. However, he has struggled to maintain that elite level of production since.

In 2024, Semien's batting average dipped to .237, and in 2025 it dropped further to .230. His power numbers have also declined since 2023. Last season, Semien finished with just 15 home runs and a .364 SLG in 127 games. Both marks were the lowest in Semien's four-year tenure in Texas.

Despite the offensive regression, defense has remained a consistent strength throughout Semien's career. The two-time Gold Glove winner (2021, 2025) posted a +7 Outs Above Average in 2025, which ranked third among American League second basemen. Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns acquired Semien from Texas for Brandon Nimmo last November to anchor a "run prevention" focus for 2026.

Semien has yet to commit an error this season, but his offensive consistency will remain a storyline. The 35-year-old has hit seventh in the lineup in each of the Mets' first eight games.

Meanwhile, injuries are beginning to test New York's lineup depth. Jorge Polanco is dealing with Achilles tendinitis, and Juan Soto exited Friday's game with right calf tightness.

It remains unclear when either player will return, which could create opportunities for Semien to move up in the batting order. Regardless, Friday's performance marked an important step forward. The question now becomes whether he can build on that momentum in the games ahead.

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