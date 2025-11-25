Marcus Semien sends message to Mets fans after trade

It's a good time for New York Mets fans to get acclimated to their new starting second baseman.

On November 23, the Mets finalized a trade that sent longtime Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers in exchange for infielder Marcus Semien, in a rare one-for-one swap of veteran MLB players. While losing Nimmo is a tough pill to swallow, New York's faithful fan base has a lot to be excited about when it comes to Semien.

He's a three-time MLB All-Star (2021, 2023, and 2024) and a key member of the Rangers winning the 2023 World Series. While he's coming off the worst offensive season of his career in terms of OPS (.669), he had an impressive .826 OPS and 29 home runs as recently as that 2023 season. His 15 home runs were also his worst in a full season since the 2017 campaign.

That being said, this suggests Semien is poised for a bounce-back 2026 season in Queens. Not to mention that he has remained one of baseball's best defensive second basemen, as he just won a 2025 AL Gold Glove Award.

Marcus Semien Sends Strong Message to Mets Fans

All indications are that Semien is a great clubhouse guy and was one of the Rangers' main leaders. One would assume he'd be able to step into a similar role with the Mets in time.

Semien had his introductory press conference on November 25. And at one point, he addressed his new fan base directly.

"I'm a God-fearing man. I'm a family man. I am extremely passionate about the game of baseball. I've been playing this game for almost... 29 years; started out at six years old and I haven't stopped since then," Semien said when asked what he wants Mets fans to know about him, per an X post from SNY.

"I fell in love with the game at a young age, growing up in the Bay Area, watching the San Francisco Giants, Oakland A's teams. And just continued to get better and better each stage of my life," he added.

"And as I became a professional, I realized the kind of player I want to be. I want to be a player who plays every single day, I want to be a player who runs every single ball out, and I want to be a player who is talented. Talent is also important in this game. So I'm still doing that, and it's a huge part of who I am."

Semien sounds like the kind of guy who could quickly be adored by fans. But he'll need to prove himself on the field first.

