New report pours cold water on Mets–Kyle Tucker buzz for unexpected reason

During a January 4 appearance on The JD Bunkis Podcast, Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith conveyed why he believes the New York Mets have become the favorites in the sweepstakes to sign superstar free agent Kyle Tucker.

“At one point, the Blue Jays looked like the best candidate to give Kyle Tucker a long-term deal. Now I would say that's the Mets. Because you look at the Mets roster, they have Tyrone Taylor starting in one outfield spot, on their projection. They have Carson Benge... Starting in one of their other outfield spots. So clearly, the Mets need to add another outfielder. And Kyle Tucker is out there. The Mets spend like nobody else," Nicholson-Smith said, per an X post from @FAN590.

Read more: Steve Cohen's Mets fandom called into question by insider

The thought behind this was that Toronto (which has been seen as the favorite to sign Tucker throughout this offseason) signing Japanese infielder Kazuma Okamoto made them less likely to sign Tucker, if only because that would mean a lot of free agency spending.

But all that mattered to Mets fans was that their club appeared to be Tucker's new top option. However, it doesn't seem that everybody is aligned on whether the Mets are actually keen to bring Tucker to Queens.

Aug 22, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) runs the bases after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ex-GM reveals why Mets may be cooling on Kyle Tucker

During a January 4 appearance on Foul Territory, former MLB GM and current insider for The Athletic, Jim Bowden, reported why both of New York's teams aren't as in on Tucker as many believe.

"That other thing that has happened to Kyle Tucker is, the New York teams are not in on him. Yankees are chasing [Cody] Bellinger. If they don't get Bellinger, they're not gonna pivot to Tucker. They don't believe how well he would handle New York. I've heard the same thing about the Mets' view of Kyle Tucker, as well. That takes two big markets out," Bowden said.

The fact that the Mets and the Yankees are concerned about whether Tucker could handle the pressure of playing in New York is fascinating.

Of course, it's no secret that playing in New York is not for the faint of heart, and many talented players have struggled immensely once there. But there hadn't been any prior reporting about whether this was a concern for Tucker.

If this report is true, perhaps the Mets will decide it's still worth the risk to see whether Tucker can shine in the Big Apple. Perhaps not, and New York will need to fill their outfield void with someone else.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles