Mets' Bo Bichette steal gets telling response from Phillies president

The New York Mets signing former Toronto Blue Jays infielder Bo Bichette to a three-year, $126 million deal last week was massive for several reasons.

The most obvious one is that Bichette is one of baseball's most well-rounded hitters and will fit nicely within the Mets' lineup. He's a two-time AL All-Star, a two-time AL hits leader, and amassed an impressive .311 average with an .840 OPS, 18 home runs, and 94 RBIs in 2025. While Bichette isn't a great defender, his elite hitting immediately makes the Mets a better team.

Leading up to Bichette's signing with the Mets, multiple reports had indicated that he was most likely going to join the Philadelphia Phillies. This marks another reason why New York's stealing of him was massive: the Phillies are arguably the Mets' biggest rival, thus taking him away from perhaps the Mets' top competitor.

Dave Dombrowski gets honest about losing Bo Bichette to Mets

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski recently spoke with the media and addressed losing out on Bichette.

"We thought we were very close to having a deal done [with Bichette]. We thought it was going to happen, but it wasn't done," Dombrowski said, per an X post from SNY.

"Until you sign a memo of understanding, you don't have a deal done. We did not sign one of those. It wasn't that we weren't moving towards that direction. It isn't to think that we were going to get there based upon our conversations. But we did not get to that point, so I can't say that I ever thought we had it done. I did think we were going to get a deal done," he added.

USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale also added Dombrowski as saying, "I did think we were going to get a deal done...We were close....It was a gut punch. ...But until you have a signed memo of understanding, you don't have a deal," in a January 20 X post.

The fact that Dombrowski is willing to admit that losing Bichette was a "gut punch" sends a telling message about how valuable this move was for the Mets.

What's more, the Phillies pivoted to re-signing catcher JT Realmuto to a three-year, $45 million deal after losing Bichette. While Realmuto is a good catcher and a key part of the Phillies clubhouse, he's 35 years old, and many feel like this was too much money for where he's at in his career.

What's for sure is that this response from Dombrowski will make Mets fans smile.

