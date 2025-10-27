Mets coach rejoins Yankees after one season
After just one season with the New York Mets, assistant pitching coach Desi Druschel is returning to his previous employer.
On Sunday evening, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that Druschel will rejoin the New York Yankees as an assistant to pitching coach Matt Blake — a role he previously held from 2022 to 2024. Though he was not fired, the Mets announced Oct. 3 that they had given Druschel permission to speak with other teams pending their selection of a new pitching coach.
Druschel, 50, was hired by the Mets last November to work under pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, who did not have an assistant in 2024. It was the same role he held with the Yankees, whose pitchers combined for a 3.68 ERA — ranking fourth in MLB — during his three seasons in the Bronx.
In 2025, the Mets’ pitching staff ranked 18th in the majors with a collective 4.04 ERA. Their 4.74 ERA after the All-Star break was the sixth-worst mark in baseball — playing a major role in the collapse that left them out of the postseason after having MLB’s best record on June 13.
The Mets dealt with a high volume of season-ending injuries to their rotation and bullpen in 2025, leading to the use of an MLB-record 46 pitchers. Team president David Stearns said during his end-of-season press conference that he did not do a good enough job fortifying the roster when injuries piled up midseason, but ultimately, the club moved forward with a coaching staff overhaul.
Hefner was among several coaches let go earlier this month. Along with Druschel, Mets bullpen coach José Rosado was granted permission to speak with other teams.
Read More: Why David Peterson might be the odd man out in the Mets rotation
Meanwhile, the Yankees posted a combined 3.91 ERA during Druschel’s year away. Their starters ranked fourth in MLB with a 3.61 ERA, but their bullpen was less effective, placing 23rd in ERA (4.37) and 19th in WHIP (1.32).
After the Yankees were eliminated by the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS, SNY’s Andy Martino reported that longtime bullpen coach Mike Harkey would not return in 2026. The Yankees retained assistant pitching coach Preston Claiborne, who replaced Druschel last offseason, but it is not yet clear which of the two will take on Harkey’s responsibilities.
Before his time with both New York teams, Druschel had numerous stops throughout the collegiate ranks, most notably as pitching coach for the Iowa Hawkeyes. He has been described as a “constant learner” who is always ahead of the curve, drawing praise for his deep knowledge of pitch design and seam orientation optimization.
As of Sunday, the Mets have not yet chosen a new pitching coach. They have filled two vacancies on their staff so far, hiring Kai Correa as bench coach and Jeff Albert as director of major league hitting.