Tobias Myers' Verdict on Freddy Peralta's Leadership Speaks Volumes

The New York Mets got the frontline starting pitcher they were seeking this offseason when they traded for former Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta on January 21, in a deal that involved top prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat being sent to Milwaukee.

Peralta is undoubtedly a difference-maker on the field. He finished the 2025 regular season with a stellar 17-6 record with a 2.60 ERA and 204 strikeouts in 176.2 innings pitched. However, there's a case to be made that his impact off the field might be even more important than New York.

The Mets' alleged clubhouse chemistry issues last season have been widely reported at this point, and it was clear that President of Baseball Operations David Stearns was keen to address those reported issues this winter. Peralta is thought to be a key piece of that, given that he had a reputation of being a leader among the Brewers' pitching staff and a jovial and charismatic guy to have in a locker room.

Tobias Myers Speaks on Freddy Peralta's Leadership After Mets Trade

Peralta wasn't the only Brewers player who was part of the trade that sent him to New York. Also included was right-handed pitcher Tobias Myers, who posted a 3.55 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 22 appearances (6 starts) for Milwaukee during the 2025 regular season.

Myers spoke with Danny Abriano of SNY for a February 9 article and spoke about what Freddy Peralta will bring to New York's clubhouse.

"Coming up with Milwaukee, he's a leader in that clubhouse," Myers was quoted as saying in the article. "He's a great leader. He kind of took me under his wing a little bit -- little things on the field, off the field. Trying to help out a young player in the league.

"That's just kind of who he is as a person. He's just a great person. He's there to help anyone who needs it. Seems like he always has the right thing to say. It helps, for sure," he added.

With the Mets now reporting to St. Lucie for spring training, Peralta will soon get a chance to display his leadership prowess and build rapport with New York's other pitchers.

It will be fun for fans to see how this intriguing group continues to mesh as 2026 progresses.

