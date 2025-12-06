Mets could have another Pete Alonso threat if Kyle Schwarber leaves Phillies

There have been several reports and speculations among MLB insiders that the New York Mets could be in play to sign Kyle Schwarber (who is fresh off a 2025 regular season campaign where he hit 56 home runs for the Philadelphia Phillies) in free agency this offseason.

In a December 5 article, ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney wrote, "The juiciest rumor I heard this week was the notion that the Mets could push the Phillies for Schwarber, and there are a lot of reasons this could make sense." He later added, "If the Mets don't believe they can beat the Phillies in the bidding for [Schwarber], they could push Philadelphia's cost by being involved."

Read more: Devin Williams' stance on Mets-Edwin Diaz closer situation speaks volumes

The Athletic insider Will Sammon addressed this "rumor" during a December 5 appearance on SNY's Baseball Night in New York show by saying, "The Mets have some interest in Kyle Schwarber. I can say that talking to some sources around the game. Now, the level of interest, I personally kind of question and I wonder about. But it does exist; there's something there."

"The Mets have some interest in Kyle Schwarber. The level of interest, I personally kind of question and I wonder about"



On Baseball Night in New York, @WillSammon reports on the Mets' interest in Kyle Schwarber and if he's a realistic target



▶️ Tri-State @Cadillac pic.twitter.com/9tgklzICnc — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) December 6, 2025

It's hard to imagine that the Mets could want to re-sign slugger Pete Alonso and also bring Kyle Schwaber on board. Therefore, if Alonso ends up signing elsewhere, this would greatly increase the chances of New York's front office making a serious pursuit of Schwaber.

And the inverse can be said about the Mets' biggest rival.

Phillies Could Pivot to Pete Alonso As a Kyle Schwarber Exit Strategy

In a December 6 article, MLB.com's Brian Murphy conveyed that if Schwarber leaves the Phillies in free agency, one of the most likely next steps for the Phillies' front office would be to try to sign Pete Alonso, in hopes Alonso could replace Schwarber's production in their lineup.

This makes a ton of sense on the surface, especially if Schwarber were to sign with the Mets. Not only would Philadelphia want to get even with their rivals, but no free agent is better suited to replicate Schwarber's power than Alonso, and vice versa.

Apr 23, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) leads off first base against New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Still, the thought of Alonso wearing a Phillies uniform is surely enough to make Mets fans feel sick. And Phillies fans would surely say the same about Schwarber wearing a Mets uniform.

The prospect of Alonso and Schwarber swapping teams this offseason seems absurd. But it also isn't out of the question. What's for sure is that if one of these two sluggers joins one of the league's other 28 teams, both the Mets and Phillies will be competing to secure the other.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles