Mets’ Carlos Mendoza Gets First Look at Bo Bichette’s Third Base Transition

The New York Mets' biggest offseason splash was the addition of free agent Bo Bichette on a three-year deal worth $126 million. While Bichette has spent his entire career playing shortstop for the Toronto Blue Jays, he moved to second base during the World Series and is going to shift over to third in New York with Francisco Lindor already entrenched at the position.

Former Met Michael Cuddyer has known Bo Bichette since he was 15. He has nothing but rave reviews for how Bo will do this year.



There have been some questions about Bichette's ability to play the hot corner since his defensive metrics were subpar at shortstop, but the Mets have held a strong belief that Bichette's natural athleticism will allow him to make the transition smoothly. Manager Carlos Mendoza got a chance to see Bichette work out at third base in Port St. Lucie this week and was already impressed.

In an interview with The Show podcast for the New York Post, Mendoza said that Bichette looked so good fielding the position that he told his new third baseman that it looked like Bichette had played third before. While most fans are more excited about what Bichette will add to the Mets' lineup, the fact he is already showing some defensive chops at a difficult new position is a positive step for the team's offseason emphasis on run prevention.

The additions of Bichette, Marcus Semien and Jorge Polanco to join Lindor means the Mets will deploy four former shortstops across their infield, which should increase the group's range tremendously. Semien still grades out as a plus defender at second base while the Mets are confident they will be able to get solid defensive work from Bichette and Polanco at the corners, which would be fine with the value their bats could add to the lineup.

Carlos Mendoza Also Reveals Early Batting Order Thoughts

Mendoza also shared some thoughts about his plans for the Mets' batting order, which will certainly look different with the removal of mainstays Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil this winter. In an interview with Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman on The Show podcast, which is where Mendoza's commentary on Bichette's defense came from, he said that he envisions Bichette hitting third behind Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto.

Lindor and Soto were the Mets' top two hitters for most of last season with Alonso hitting right behind them at No. 3. Putting Bichette in the third slot maintains that composition and avoids seeing the Mets become too left-handed at the top of the order since they can surround the lefty Soto with Bichette and two switch hitters in Lindor and Polanco.

Even if Bichette's bat is the real reason he is in Flushing, his work with the glove could make the signing even better if he can adapt to third base quickly. The Mets have to be impressed by the fact that Bichette is already in camp three weeks before position players are due to report to get extra work in, which should be a big help for his progress in that department going forward.

