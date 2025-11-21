Mets expected to move on from lefty reliever

Danny Young's time with the New York Mets may be coming to an end.

It was first reported by Will Sammon of The Athletic that the Mets plan on non-tendering Young, who is continuing to rehab from Tommy John surgery.

The Mets are planning to non-tender lefty reliever Danny Young, league source says. Young, who is not yet arb-eligible, had Tommy John surgery in May. He recently started throwing and is on pace to return at some point in the first half of 2026. — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) November 20, 2025

Sammon also added that the left-handed reliever is starting to throw and is on pace to return at some point in the first half of next season. Young is not yet arbitration-eligible and was set to make about $820,000 in 2026, according to Spotrac.

The 31-year-old appeared in just 10 games for New York last season before it was announced on May 4 that he would undergo Tommy John surgery, ending his season. Young's injury also came less than a week after the Mets lost fellow lefty reliever A.J. Minter for the rest of the year when he suffered a left lat strain. At that time, Young and Minter were the only two lefties in the Amazins' bullpen.

Before joining the Mets, Young was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth round of the 2015 MLB Draft, but he did not make his major league debut until 2022 with the Seattle Mariners.

Young made three appearances with Seattle during the 2022 season, posting a 7.36 ERA in just 3.2 innings of work. He was designated for assignment by the Mariners on August 1 and the Atlanta Braves claimed him off waivers five days later. Young would appear in just one game for the Braves that season on August 15 against the Mets and was designated for assignment the following day.

The lefty hurler spent the rest of the 2022 season with the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers before appearing in eight games for the Braves the following season. In those eight outings, Young registered a 1.08 ERA with 11 punchouts in 8.1 innings. Atlanta placed Young on the full–season injured list with an unspecified injury on July 18 and released him the next day; he re-signed with the team on July 24, but spent the rest of 2023 in Triple-A and elected free agency after the year.

The Mets then signed Young to a minor league deal in January 2024, and it was in Queens where he would find most of his success at the major league level.

After six impressive outings for Triple-A Syracuse, New York selected Young's contract on April 28. In a career-high 42 appearances, he posted a 4-1 record with a 4.54 ERA, 48 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.25 across 37.1 innings of work. Young also made his first career postseason appearance during Game 1 of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, tossing 1.3 scoreless innings.

But after seeing his 2025 season get cut short due to Tommy John surgery and not being expected to be ready by the start of next season, Young's time in Flushing may be over. Major League Baseball's non-tender deadline is set for tomorrow.

The Mets do, though, have nine players who could be tendered before Friday's deadline. Some of the notable ones are Luis Torrens, David Peterson, Francisco Alvarez, Tyrone Taylor and Tylor Megill, the last of whom is not expected to pitch next season after also undergoing Tommy John surgery.

