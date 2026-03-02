Mets’ Francisco Lindor Provides Update on Injury

As the calendar turns to March, Francisco Lindor is still eying Opening Day as the target for his return to the New York Mets.

During an exclusive interview with Dan Martin of the New York Post, Lindor is still expressing his optimism to be ready by Opening Day despite being held out of all spring training activities and live games.

Francisco Lindor 'still optimistic' about his Mets Opening Day status as he waits for key recovery step https://t.co/2UJqHDQzc5 pic.twitter.com/33RlA5tjta — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) March 1, 2026

It was announced at the onset of spring training by Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns that Lindor would have to undergo surgery to repair a fracture of his right hamate bone. This would keep him out of all baseball activities for at least six to eight weeks.

Manager Carlos Mendoza also provided an update on Lindor before Sunday's exhibition game against the Houston Astros. Mendoza said that New York's star shortstop has done a lot of one-handed swings and hopes that in the next few days, if his injured hand gets some strength, he could start progression in both hitting and fielding.

Carlos Mendoza provides the latest updates on Francisco Lindor's progression as he looks to return from hand surgery pic.twitter.com/okkOcTSSeP — SNY (@SNYtv) March 1, 2026

Despite not revealing his rehab schedule, the 31-year-old did tell Martin that he feels like he's in a good spot and is focused on getting stronger each and every day. Lindor also mentioned while Opening Day still remains the target for his return, he told Martin that its still too early for him to determine if he will be available by then.

Since being acquired by the Mets in January 2021, Lindor has only missed a total of 52 games throughout his five seasons in Flushing, including missing just two games last season. The All-Star shortstop is coming off a fantastic 2025 season, slashing .267/.346/.466 with 31 home runs. 86 RBI, a .812 OPS, and 31 stolen bases.

If Lindor is not ready by Opening Day, a potential roster replacement for the Mets is no longer a possibility, as infielder Grae Kessinger is expected to be out at least 8 to 12 weeks. According to Mendoza, Kessinger sustained a significant left knee injury and surgery is "on the table."

Despite Kessinger's injury, Mendoza still expressed his confidence in the other infield options the Mets have if Lindor can't go. Names like Vidal Bruján and Ronny Mauricio are in the mix to crack the Opening Day roster.

Lindor also didn't seem too worried about any potential roster hole at the shortstop position, telling Martin, "We are going to be fine."

