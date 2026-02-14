Marcus Semien Addresses How Francisco Lindor Injury Impacts Mets Chemistry

On February 11, news broke that New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor suffered a stress reaction in the hamate bone of his left hand, which required surgery that Lindor had earlier this week.

When speaking about the timeline for Lindor to return from his injury to the media, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said, "People are saying six weeks for return of play. Knowing Lindor, I'm not gonna bet against him... So we're still optimistic that he's going to be available for us in Opening Day, but we've just got to wait and see."

It will be interesting to see how long it takes Lindor's hand to heal, and whether New York will push to have him back by Opening Day or take a more cautious approach. Regardless, not having one of the Mets' leaders both on the field and in the clubhouse is a tough blow during spring training, especially given all the new faces within New York's locker room.

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Marcus Semien Gets Honest About How Francisco Lindor Injury Impacts Building Chemistry

The guy who would probably benefit the most from having Lindor on the field this spring is new Mets second baseman Marcus Semien. This is used to these two playing up the middle together, which requires a lot of communication and chemistry at the highest levels.

Semien touched on this when speaking to the media on February 14, when he said, "Yeah, I know. That's a bummer, I was really looking forward to this time in spring, but it doesn't take away the fact he's going to be back hopefully for Opening Day, and we'll get as many games as we can together," when asked about how he can build chemistry with Lindor up the middle when Lindor is out injured, per an X post from SNY.

"But I think communication is a big thing. We've already been talking this offseason about how we want to do things. I can't wait until he gets here to just kind of talk through some things that maybe we won't be able to work on here in spring," Semien continued.

The good news is that Lindor will still be around the team this spring, which means that he and Semien can still talk and work some things out. But nothing can replace actually getting rips on the field, which is something these Mets stars will have to delay.

