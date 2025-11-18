Mets free agent Edwin Diaz makes a decision on qualifying offer

The 4 pm eastern time qualifying offer deadline came and went on Tuesday, and Edwin Diaz made the obvious decision.

Diaz, a free agent closer, declined the New York Mets' $22.025 million qualifying offer that they extended to him. This means that if Diaz signs with another team the Mets will receive a draft pick as compensation.

Diaz was always going to decline the qualifying offer to test the free agent market after opting out of the remaining two years and $38 million of his contract. The word is that Diaz is seeking the same deal he signed with the Mets in the 2022-2023 offseason at five-years, $102 million.

The Mets have been in contact with Diaz's agents at Wasserman and the closer called it a "50-50" chance that he returns when speaking with reporters at the All-MLB awards ceremony last week.

“I like the team. I like the organization,” Díaz said. “They came with the best deal for me [three years ago], and I really enjoyed staying with them. But at the end of the day, I don’t know what they are thinking.”

While Diaz is going to be 32-years-old in March, he is still one of the most elite closers in all of baseball. Last season with the Mets, Diaz notched 28 saves in 31 chances, a 1.63 ERA and 98 strikeouts across 66.1 innings. This led to the third All-Star appearance of his career as well as the NL Reliever of the Year award.

The Mets can't lose Diaz

Sep 18, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Mets don't have a clear contingency plan if Diaz bolts in free agency.

There are no internal options to replace Diaz, which means the Mets would be forced to look to the free agent and trade market if they can't retain him.

Some names that are out there include Robert Suarez, Raisel Iglesias, Kenley Jansen, Devin Williams and Pete Fairbanks.

The Mets have interest in Williams, who spent an up-and-down campaign with the cross-town rival Yankees last season. That being said, the Mets would seemingly prefer to re-sign Diaz and bring in Williams to be their setup man.

If Diaz departs, the Mets are in trouble as they will no longer have their elite closer in the back end of their bullpen serving as their late-inning anchor each night.

“Just get the best deal for my family... I love New York. I would love to stay in New York, but if I have to go another place, I would be happy," Diaz told reporters. "I want to win a ring, so wherever I go, I want to win a ring and enjoy the time."

