New York Mets Announce Non-Roster Invitees to Spring Training

Spring training is rapidly approaching for the New York Mets and they will have a lot of bodies in camp. With several prominent players expected to miss time while playing in the World Baseball Classic, the Mets have invited a lot of extra players to camp to participate in Grapefruit League games.

We have extended invites to the following non-roster players to Major League Spring Training.

29 players outside of the 40-man roster will be participating in big league camp, with the most notable name in the group being veteran reliever Craig Kimbrel. The Mets signed Kimbrel to a minor league deal late last month and he figures to be one of the favorites competing for an open spot in the bullpen.

A first look at Craig Kimbrel at Mets camp.



The longtime closer will be competing for a spot in the Mets' bullpen this spring with a real shot to make the club.

Another notable name in the relief competition figures to be Adbert Alzolay, who is fully healthy after missing the 2025 season rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. Alzolay, like Kimbrel, has closing experience and could offer some valuable depth to the Mets' bullpen.

Some of the names on the non-roster side for bullpen arms are familiar to Mets fans, who saw David Stearns cycle some of them through the unit last season. Among the returning depth options are Kevin Herget and Brandon Waddell, while two former Mets are back in the organization as righty Robert Stock and lefty Nate Lavender also earned invitations to camp.

Nate Lavender is back with the Mets

Several Top Mets Prospects Also Earned Camp Invitations

The Mets are also using their non-roster invitee list to give some of their more intriguing prospects a look during camp. The most notable names in that group are starting pitchers Jack Wenninger and Ryan Lambert, first baseman Ryan Clifford, third baseman Jacob Reimer, and outfielders Carson Benge and A.J. Ewing.

Benge is the most likely player in that group to crack the Opening Day roster, with Stearns hinting earlier in the offseason that the Mets wanted to offer him a runway to make the team. The Mets' top six prospects according to MLB.com will all be in camp, offering Carlos Mendoza and his new-look coaching staff a first look at what the future of the team could look like.

The absence of players like Juan Soto, Nolan McLean, Clay Holmes and Mark Vientos at the World Baseball Classic should create more spring training reps for the younger players, which is a good thing for their overall development. Even though there are very few spots up for grabs on the major league roster, the experience of competing against big league players could be helpful if they are needed at some point during the season.

