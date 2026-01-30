Mets Land Twins' Star in Hypothetical Blockbuster Trade Proposal

The New York Mets are getting set for the 2026 season with spring training right around the corner. However, the team could still be looking to make some upgrades.

Following a terrible second half of the season, the Mets came into winter with the desire to make some changes to reshape the roster. That has certainly been the case, with numerous key players no longer being on the team and a bunch of new faces like Bo Bichette, Luis Robert Jr. and Freddy Peralta coming in.

Even though it might have taken some time, New York has now put together a solid offseason and addressed most of their needs. While the Mets' roster could very well be set heading into the regular season, there are still ways that the team might look to improve, and a couple of weeks before pitchers and catchers report.

If they are truly looking to contend with the Los Angeles Dodgers this campaign, more established talent wouldn’t hurt, and New York might have to have an all-in mindset.

This is why Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently proposed a hypothetical trade in which the Mets further added to their outfield. In this proposed trade, New York would acquire star center fielder Byron Buxton from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for top prospects Jonah Tong and Ryan Clifford.

Byron Buxton Would Complete Scary Outfield

Even though New York has a couple of options in left field, they are a bit unproven. Currently, it appears that Carson Benge and Brett Baty are going to be the top two options at the position. However, both will have to prove themselves in different ways.

Benge is a top prospect in the system, and the team seemingly desires to give him a chance at the position in the majors. Furthermore, with the infield crowded following new additions this winter, Baty is expected to take on a role similar to Jeff McNeil's last year and play all over, including left field.

While one of these two players could be the answer, Buxton is a proven All-Star caliber player in the outfield. Even though he or Luis Robert Jr. would have to slide over from center to left field (which Miller addresses in his trade proposal), that feels like a relatively easy transition for defenders of their caliber. The 32-year-old has had trouble staying healthy throughout his career, but is coming off one of his best seasons by hitting .264/.327/.551 while clubbing 35 homers and swiping 24 bases.

If the Mets were to pull off a deal like this, it would further make either Benge or Baty expendable in a potential corresponding deal to get a pitcher to replace Tong in the rotation. While another move to improve the rotation would have to be made, Buxton is undoubtedly an excellent talent.

