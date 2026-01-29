Mets Send Brett Baty to Royals for Talented Starter in Hypothetical Trade Proposal

With pitchers and catchers set to report soon for the New York Mets, could the team swing another significant trade to try to improve?

It has been a wild couple of weeks for the Mets after a somewhat concerning start to the offseason. Now, New York is widely considered to have a strong winter, and the team will be seeking to bounce back from a terrible collapse in 2025 that knocked them out of playoff contention.

With a roster that has numerous new faces, the team could be one of the best in the National League if things go right. However, while they have made some improvements, there is a very real possibility that they won’t be done just yet.

Due to some of the additions raising some more question marks about where people are going to be playing in the field, the Mets could look to deal from a position of strength to try to improve a potential area of concern still.

Does This Deal Make Sense?

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

In a January 28 article on Bleacher Report, Kerry Miller proposed a trade where the Mets would send Brett Baty to the Kansas City Royals in a one-for-one swap for starting pitcher Kris Bubic.

"The Mets finally upgraded their rotation in a big way with the acquisition of Freddy Peralta, but are they done? And are they actually planning to use Brett Baty in left field, or is he the ultimate expendable asset in a New York infield that would still be over-crowded even if you remove him from the equation? He could finally get everyday work if he gets shipped to the Royals," Miller wrote.

From a value standpoint, this is a fair deal for both sides. Coming into the offseason, New York’s top goal was to improve their starting rotation and land an ace; they accomplished that with the Peralta blockbuster, but perhaps adding another middle-to-upper rotation guy makes sense.

Read More: MLB Insider Pours Cold Water on Freddy Peralta Extension Talks

This is a team that has talent in the rotation, but some of that talent is young and somewhat unproven, like Jonah Tong and Nolan McLean. Furthermore, the injury concerns around Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea could also create a desire to add more help.

While the Mets' farm system is still loaded, Baty is an interesting player to consider moving. With a desire to give Carson Benge a chance to be the everyday left fielder, the talented slugger doesn’t currently have a spot to play every day. The Mets envision him being able to move around the field and play multiple spots to get his at-bats, but that can be tricky.

If adding another starter is a want for the Mets, moving Baty to accomplish it could make sense. Even though he is coming off a really strong campaign in 2025, it very well might behoove New York to deal their talented slugger for Bubic.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles: