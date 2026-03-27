Mets Lose Potential Depth Option to White Sox

Even after the New York Mets finalized their Opening Day roster on Thursday, the team made some minor moves on Friday. One of those moves was losing a potential depth pitcher to the Chicago White Sox.

The shuffle of rosters at the start of the season will always result in some casualties from difficult decisions. On Thursday, as the 2026 regular season opened, the Mets designated reliever Bryan Hudson for assignment. The Mets had acquired Hudson from the White Sox in February for cash considerations, but he ultimately did not make the cut as the Mets finalized their Opening Day roster.

Mets roster moves: The White Sox claimed Bryan Hudson off waivers, returning him to his former team.



Ben Rortvedt and Vidal Bruján cleared waivers and were outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 27, 2026

When a player is designated for assignment, he is eligible to be claimed off waivers by any other team in the league for a set period of time. As such, the White Sox claimed Hudson back from the Mets on Friday during an off day for both teams.

Hudson, 28, suited up in four games for the Mets during Spring Training, but had a rather uninspired stat line. The southpaw appeared in 3.1 innings, posting a 16.20 ERA and 2.40 WHIP. Hudson allowed a pair of home runs and six earned runs total in his minimal time on the mound.

Before playing for the White Sox in the 2025 season, Hudson bounced around the National League with stints on both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers. Hudson was originally drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the third round of the 2015 MLB Draft. After several seasons in the Cubs’ minor league system, Hudson elected free agency and signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers in 2022.

Mets Outright Rortvedt and Brujan to Triple-A Syracuse

In another move on Friday, Ben Rortvedt and Vidal Brujan both cleared waivers and were outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse. The Mets claimed Rortvedt off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers in February and was designated for assignment on March 25th. The catcher played a pivotal role with the Dodgers last season, filling in as the starting catcher for the NL Wild Card Series and NL Division Series until Will Smith returned from injury.

Vidal Bruján singles home two! pic.twitter.com/t6MuXGonb2 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 3, 2026

Brujan spent time with the Chicago Cubs, Baltimore Orioles, and Atlanta Braves last season. He was claimed off waivers by the Minnesota Twins in January and then traded to the Mets for cash considerations the following day. The Mets designated Brujan for assignment on the same day as Rortvedt, and will begin the season at Triple-A.

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