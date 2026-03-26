Biggest Surprises from Mets Opening Day Win

The New York Mets had an impressive showing in their Opening Day win against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The offense came to play, their new ace got the win, and the Mets won their first Opening Day game at home since 2023. Here are a few of the biggest surprises from the Mets’ Opening Day win.

An Amazing Debut for Carson Benge

Mar 26, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Carson Benge (3) hits a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. The home run was his first major league home run as well as his first major league hit. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It was a storybook MLB debut for outfielder Carson Benge. The rookie made the Opening Day roster out of camp and is showing why he won out as the team’s starting right fielder. In his debut, Benge went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks, a solo home run, and even a stolen base. He didn’t have much to do on the defensive side of the ball, but the 23-year-old is showing that he can handle pitching at the major league level.

Francisco Lindor Showed No Signs of Rust

Sep 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

After breaking his hamate bone earlier in Spring Training, Francisco Lindor’s Opening Day status was in question. But the team’s heart and soul vowed that he would be available and valiantly battled back from the injury.

On Thursday, Lindor showed no signs of rust. He did not record a hit, but he drew three walks in five plate appearances and scored all three times he reached base. Lindor is notorious for early-season struggles, but at least for one game, he looked honed in at the plate and did not miss a beat in the field.

Tobias Myers Was Excellent in his Mets Debut

Feb 28, 2026; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets pitcher Tobias Myers (32) pitches in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The additional piece of the Freddy Peralta trade also made his Mets debut on Opening Day. Tobias Myers took the mound immediately after Peralta departed, and aside from a solo home run to Ryan O’Hearn in the sixth inning, he sat down every batter he faced, striking out one and inducing four groundouts and two fly-outs.

Myers looked great in Spring Training too, posting a 2.31 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 11.2 innings of work. He should have a strong hold on the long reliever role, and may also be used as a spot starter later in the year.

Bo Bichette’s "Struggles"

Mar 5, 2026; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; New York Mets third baseman Bo Bichette (19) looks on from the dugout against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It is only one game, but Bichette was the only Met to not reach base on Opening Day. The prized free agent acquisition went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, although he still drove in New York's first run with a sacrifice fly. He stranded five baserunners, which isn’t great when Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto are batting in front of you.

Chalk it up to Opening Day nerves with a new team at a new stadium, but Bichette’s stat line sticks out like a sore thumb on a day where nearly every other Met was able to stuff the scoresheet.

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