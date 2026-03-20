Mets Make a Decision on Nolan McLean’s 2026 Debut

There has been a buzz in Queens ever since Nolan McLean made his New York Mets debut last season. This only intensified when McLean was tabbed to start the World Baseball Classic championship game for Team USA.

Now, with the WBC over, manager Carlos Mendoza discussed when McLean will make his Mets regular season debut this year.

“Probably game three,” Mendoza replied to reporters when asked about McLean. Mendoza was non-committal about the starter for game two against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Opening Day has already been awarded to the recently acquired Freddy Peralta.

Nolan McLean will "probably" pitch the Mets' third game of the season on Sunday, March 29 against the Pirates



The second game's starter on Saturday, March 28 is TBD pic.twitter.com/mUW1SEam8B — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 20, 2026

McLean should slot into the top three in the Mets' rotation this season, providing a solid 1-2 punch with Peralta. Candidates for game two of the series with the Pirates include Sean Manaea, Kodai Senga, Clay Holmes, or David Peterson. The Mets only have a handful of Spring Training games remaining on their schedule, and it is unclear if McLean will be making another start before the season begins on March 26.

The 24-year-old exploded onto the scene last year upon being called up on August 13th. He earned the victory in his first career start against the Seattle Mariners, lasting nearly six innings. The righty also struck out eight, while allowing no runs. In his eight starts in 2025, McLean notched a 5-1 record with a 2.06 ERA, 1.042 WHIP, and 57:16 K: BB ratio.

Nolan McLean getting some simulation pitching in since he couldn’t pitch for team USA today.



Via @SNY_Mets

pic.twitter.com/C55h7p0Gqt — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) March 4, 2026

McLean quickly turned heads last season with his elite spin rate, especially on his sweeper and curveball. He routinely hit over 3400 RPM on his curveballs, which has often been cited as the highest in the league. Being selected for Team USA is already a testament to how McLean is viewed in the baseball world. Despite struggling in the USA's loss to Italy, McLean bounced back in the championship game against Venezuela. He allowed just two earned runs in a little over four innings.

After starting in the third game of the season, McLean will line up to make his second start on the road in San Francisco. As one of the current favorites to win National League Rookie of the Year, McLean will have a lot more eyes on him this year. The league will also have some tape on him from his action last season. It will be interesting to see how McLean handles the pressure of playing in New York as a top-of-the-rotation starter this year, compared to a late-season call-up in 2025.

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