Mets open to Pete Alonso reunion under this condition

The New York Mets are faced with the same question that they had to reckon with for close to four months during last MLB offseason: whether to pursue a reunion with star slugger Pete Alonso, and how much to offer him.

However, this question differs from what it was one year ago because Alonso is coming off the best offensive season of his career. This has many believing that Alonso is all but guaranteed to get a lucrative, long-term deal from some team this winter, regardless of whether New York is willing to offer it to him. And anybody who believes that is probably right.

Read more: Insider's 'embarrassed' Steve Cohen claim hints at Mets spending spree

But his best offensive season came at the same time as his worst defensive season. Many MLB teams will be willing to overlook that to potentially have the Polar Bear's bat in the middle of their lineup. David Stearns, on the other hand, has emphasized several times that he's keen to improve this team's defense heading into 2026.

Re-signing Alonso would not match this desire. Therefore, some see little hope of him coming back to Queens next season.

Sep 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts while standing next to shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after his at bat against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

But what if Alonso could return without playing first base?

Insider Asserts Mets Could Be Open to Pete Alonso Reunion Amid Position Switch

According to a November 10 article from SNY's Mets insider Andy Martino, the best chance that Alonso has to return to the Mets next season is if he weren't playing first base any longer.

"Another oft-repeated inaccuracy is that Stearns did not want to sign Alonso last winter, and that Steve Cohen did. My information was always that the two were aligned on wanting the player but fearing the downside of a long commitment," Martino wrote.

"They were both happy to have Alonso on [the] team in 2025 — which, in fairness, he almost certainly would not have been had any other club offered a four- or five-year contract. Alonso re-signed with the Mets on a two-year deal that included an inevitable opt-out after year one," he added.

"My hunch is that both Stearns and Cohen would be happy to welcome Alonso back in 2026, albeit with a significant increase in at-bats as designated hitter. They like the person and the ballplayer."

UPDATE



David Stearns and Steve Cohen would be happy to welcome Pete Alonso back in 2026, but with an increase in at-bats as a designated hitter for the Mets, per @martinonyc #LGM pic.twitter.com/FuInSgsYuG — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) November 10, 2025

This sentiment makes all the sense in the world from the Mets' side. However, the question is whether Alonso would be willing to become a full-time DH if it meant he could return to the team where he has spent his whole MLB career.

He hasn't appeared eager to give up first base in the past. And if another team is offering as much or more money to play at first, one could see him spurning this potential position switch.

Still, this sentiment suggests there's still hope Alonso could be back in a Mets uniform in 2026, despite Stearns' defensive emphasis.

Recommended Articles