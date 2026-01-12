Mets predicted to rectify offseason with these moves

In what can only be called a disappointing offseason for the New York Mets at this point, there is a sense of urgency for the ballclub to add some much-needed pieces with spring training on the horizon.

Needless to say, this Mets team will be looking very different from the failed 2025 team once Opening Day arrives. Both outfielder Brandon Nimmo and utility player Jeff McNeil were traded to the Texas Rangers and Athletics (respectively), while closer Edwin Díaz and first baseman Pete Alonso signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles (respectively) in free agency.

With New York saying goodbye to four cornerstone pieces this winter, it seems to be only a matter of time until the Amazins' make a couple of big moves to address obvious needs. It remains to be seen where David Stearns will pivot next, but the Mets' offseason moves can go in numerous directions, leading to some interesting predictions.

In an article for SNY, Anthony McCarron gave 10 bold predictions for the rest of MLB's offseason. When it came time to list bold predictions for the Mets, he predicted the team would sign starting pitchers Framber Valdez and Chris Bassitt to help fortify the rotation, as well as reunite with outfielder Harrison Bader to improve the outfield defense.

Valdez has been the most highly coveted starting pitcher still on the free agency market and McCarron predicted that New York would sign the lefty. This shouldn't come as much of a surprise, considering that the Mets were recently predicted to sign either Valdez or fellow lefty Ranger Suárez this winter.

"Since 2022, only Logan Webb has thrown more innings than Valdez and the Mets sure need reliable length considering how, um, unreliable their rotation was last season," McCarron wrote. "Valdez, 32, gets tons of ground balls, which melds nicely with David Stearns’ run-prevention dictum."

As for the other starter, McCarron predicted the Mets to ink a contract with an old friend in Bassitt, who spent the 2022 season in Flushing after being traded from the Athletics. In 31 starts last year for the Toronto Blue Jays, the 36-year-old posted an 11-9 record with a 3.96 ERA, 166 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.33 across 170.2 innings pitched.

Bassitt was also very effective out of the bullpen for the Blue Jays during their run to the World Series this past season, which was a prime reason why McCarron listed him as a great fit for the Mets.

"Bassitt pitched brilliantly out of the bullpen for Toronto last October (1.04 ERA in seven games) and provided reliable innings as a starter in three years there," he wrote. "Teams love versatility! So the Mets sign him as a hybrid pitcher."

Speaking of other former Mets, a reunion with Bader would certainly be a realistic option as top outfielder Carson Benge continues to develop in the minor leagues. Bader offers a prolific glove in the outfield for a Mets team that struggled so mightily defensively, and he is coming off setting a career-high in home runs playing for both the Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies last season.

"Bader can play center field while the Mets see if prospect Carson Benge really is ready to take over a big league gig," McCarron wrote. "If Benge earns a job, Bader could play some left field, be a defensive replacement, and a righty bench bat. He had career-bests in homers and OPS last season."

If Stearns and company want to rectify the blunders they have made (or didn't make, in the cases of Diaz and Alonso) so far this offseason, these bold predictions would certainly be a massive step in the right direction for the Mets to contend in what is expected to be a very competitive NL East in 2026.

