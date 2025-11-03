Mets predicted to sign rival southpaw on multi-year deal

Should Ranger Suárez be the Mets’ main SP target?



Lefty, 2025:

12–8,

3.20 ERA,

157.1 IP,

151 K,

1.22 WHIP — innings, consistency, postseason experience.



Estimated market: 3–4 yrs / $60–80M (QO in play). I’d kick in 4 yrs / $80M. What offer would you shoot him in FA? ⚾️💸 pic.twitter.com/MmufkEaNWe