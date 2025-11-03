Mets predicted to sign rival southpaw on multi-year deal
Now that the 2025 MLB season is officially over, the entire baseball community can shift its focus to this upcoming offseason, which is poised to be among the most exciting winters in recent memory.
There's no question that the New York Mets' front office has a crucial couple of months ahead, as the personnel decisions they make, along with the available players they try to pursue and ultimately sign, will shape whether this team will contend for a World Series next season. And the most obvious place where the Mets must improve is with the starting rotation.
In hindsight, New York didn't do nearly enough last offseason and at the trade deadline to bolster their pitching staff. Aside from Clay Holmes, every Mets offseason pitching acquisition didn't live up to expectations. The same goes for the pitchers David Stearns traded for before the deadline (aside from Tyler Rogers), especially Ryan Helsley.
But that's all in the past now. Hopefully, the Mets have learned from their mistakes and will be willing to pursue some of the top pitchers this offseason.
Read more: Mets' Francisco Lindor drops 3-word reaction to wild World Series Game 7
Mets Predicted to Sign Ranger Suarez in Free Agency
One of the best starters available in free agency this winter will be Ranger Suarez, who has spent his entire MLB career with the Mets' rival Philadelphia Phillies.
In a November 2 article, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox predicted that the Mets will poach Suarez this offseason.
"Philly may find it hard to justify giving Suárez the sort of deal he's likely to command in this year's market. It would be a lot easier to justify for the rival New York Mets, who missed the postseason in 2025 and who need to upgrade their rotation," Knox wrote before predicting that Suarez would sign a six-year deal with the Mets.
Spotrac projects that Suarez will sign a five-year, $146 million deal this winter. While that's a lot of money, the Mets giving Suarez a five or six-year deal would prove their commitment to improving the starting rotation, although doing so will be pricey.
Many Mets fans are still probably holding out hope that their team can somehow secure Tarik Skubal in a trade this winter. While that might be the preferred way to bring an elite left-handed pitcher to Queens, signing Suarez in free agency is a lot more likely, and would still make for a formidable pairing along with Nolan McLean atop the Mets' rotation.