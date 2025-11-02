Mets' Francisco Lindor drops 3-word reaction to wild World Series Game 7
While New York Mets fans may be reluctant to admit it, no true fan can deny that the 2025 World Series was an all-time classic and will be remembered by the baseball community for years (and likely decades) to come.
This iconic series concluded in dramatic fashion on November 1, when the Los Angeles Dodgers battled back from the brink of defeat to capture a Game 7 road victory against the Toronto Blue Jays, thus cementing their second straight World Series. The Blue Jays took a 4-2 lead into the eighth inning before Max Muncy hit a mammoth home run off of 23-year-old rookie sensation Trey Yesavage, cutting the lead to one run.
Toronto couldn't score in the bottom half of the eighth, and then Miguel Rojas smacked a solo shot with one out in the ninth inning off Blue Jays closer Jeff Hoffman to tie the game. The Blue Jays didn't score in the bottom of the ninth despite having the bases loaded with one out; neither team scored in the 10th, and then Dodgers catcher Will Smith hit a solo home run in the top of the 11th that proved to be the difference maker in the game.
But one can't speak about this legendary game without mentioning Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who came in to close the game for Los Angeles on zero days' rest, throwing 2.2 shutout innings to close the game after throwing 96 pitches one day prior. This was enough to earn Yamamoto the 2025 World Series MVP trophy.
Francisco Lindor's Reaction to World Series Game 7 Says It All
It's hard to imagine that many baseball fans missed Game 7 on Saturday, despite their team allegiance. Most MLB players were also surely tuning in. Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor certainly was, which was conveyed with an Instagram story post he made in the wake of the Dodgers' win.
"Wow wow wow," Lindor wrote as a reaction to the World Series.
This isn't the first time that Lindor has commented on the Dodgers' postseason success. On October 17, Lindor made an Instagram story post that read, "Now that's impressive," which was a reaction to the historic NLCS game that Shohei Ohtani produced.
Ohtani started on the mound and pitched six scoreless innings while racking up 10 strikeouts in that game against the Milwaukee Brewers. He also hit three home runs at the plate.
While Lindor is justified to be reacting this way, hopefully he won't be able to post about the 2026 postseason because he'll be playing in it instead.