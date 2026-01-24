Mets Predicted to Trade Brett Baty to AL Contender

The New York Mets have completely transformed their roster since fans last saw them in 2025.

Long-tenured players Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, Edwin Díaz, and Jeff McNeil will not be back next season. It was a core that defined the Mets’ identity for several years, but one that David Stearns believed needed to be broken up. New faces like Bo Bichette, Luis Robert Jr., Devin Williams, and Freddy Peralta now headline a new core and a new identity for the team.

With this new group, the Mets have pretty much set their roster for the upcoming season. However, as Stearns has reiterated time and time again, the team will remain opportunistic if the right move presents itself. According to one analyst, there could still be one more move New York makes to cap off an exciting offseason.

Brett Baty traded to the Seattle Mariners in proposed deal

In ESPN’s latest article, several analysts were grouped together to make bold predictions for the rest of the offseason. In it, analyst David Schoenfield predicted a trade between the Mets and the Seattle Mariners that would see New York give up Brett Baty in exchange for reliever Matt Brash and top prospect Jurrangelo Cijntje.

"With the Bichette signing, Baty has been pushed off third base in New York," Schoenfield said. "He could slide to first base or DH, but the Mets have Jorge Polanco and Mark Vientos for those positions. Instead, look for David Stearns to use Baty to help replenish his farm system after the trades for Freddy Peralta and Luis Robert Jr. Cijntje is the hard-throwing switch-pitcher the Mariners drafted in the first round in 2024. He needs more seasoning but is a potential power arm for the rotation. Brash provides some needed bullpen depth."

As Schoenfield outlines, a potential trade of Baty could be appealing to the Mets for two main reasons. First, after signing Bichette, Baty is left without a clear everyday position, making consistent playing time difficult. Additionally, the Mets recently gave up two of their top prospects, Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat. With an abundance of infielders, New York could move Baty for a top prospect like Cijntje (No. 90 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects list) and still bolster the roster this year by adding Brash, a highly valuable arm in relief.

However, even with all that said, it’s hard to imagine the Mets trading Baty after his breakout season last year. In 130 games, Baty slashed .254/.313/.435 with 18 home runs and established himself as a strong defender at both second and third base. He also posted a 3.1 bWAR, ranking fourth on the team behind only Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, and Pete Alonso.

In a season full of struggles, Baty was one of the few bright spots for the Mets. Stearns spoke highly of him at Bichette’s recent press conference, noting his value as a versatile player. Beyond third and second base, the Mets envision Baty getting playing time at first and in left field as well.

Trade or no trade, Brett Baty remains a central piece in the Mets’ plans moving forward.

