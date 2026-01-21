Mets Predicted to Trade Brett Baty to NL Contender

The New York Mets became a better team when they signed star infielder Bo Bichette to a three-year, $126 million deal in free agency last week.

Bichette is an extremely talented hitter who's adept at putting the ball in play, producing with runners in scoring position, and providing timely power to lengthen a team's lineup. That's why David Stearns and the rest of the Mets' front office were willing to offer him $42 million per season.

However, not everybody on the Mets' roster is in a better place after Bichette's arrival. The most obvious instance of this is with Brett Baty, who was projected to be the Mets' starting third baseman in 2026 after he had a breakout second-half of his 2025 campaign.

Bichette will take Baty's spot at third base for the 2026 season. There's a chance that Baty could be moved to first base or even left field, depending on how the rest of the Mets' roster shakes out once the offseason ends. But adding Bichette also made Baty an even more likely trade candidate than he already was.

Expert Predicted Brett Baty Will Be Dealt to Milwaukee Brewers

R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports thinks Baty will be traded this winter. And he listed the Milwaukee Brewers as a likely landing spot in a January 19 article.

"Logic dictates someone [on the Mets] has to go before Opening Day. Baty might be the most sensible of the bunch. He's a former first-round pick who finally established himself as a big-league player last season, notching a 111 OPS+ while appearing more than 50 times each at second and third base. A team who misses out on Donovan might see him as a compelling consolation prize -- if he's not dealt elsewhere first. Landing spot: Brewers," Anderson wrote.

Anderson isn't the only baseball media member who could see Baty going to the Brewers, as former MLB standout Cliff Floyd made the same prediction during a January 19 appearance on MLB Network.

For what it's worth, both Floyd and Anderson predicted that Brewers ace Freddy Peralta (who the Mets have been targeting in a trade for) could come to Queens in a potential deal for Baty, which would make a lot of sense.

Baty has become beloved by Mets fans in recent years, as they want to see him succeed. But most would be content with him being traded if it means getting Peralta in return.

